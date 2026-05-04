XRP Healthcare Confirms "One Ecosystem, Two Layers" Model as XRPHAI Rewards Go Live on XRPL Following Successful MEXC Listing

XRP Healthcare today confirmed the full activation of its unified "One Ecosystem, Two Layers" model, following the successful rollout of both Phase 1 and Phase 2 of its XRPHAI rewards system and the initial public listing of $XRPHAI on the MEXC exchange.

DUBAI, UAE, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XRP Healthcare is the first AI healthcare platform built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), integrating artificial intelligence, blockchain infrastructure, and real-world healthcare access into a single, interoperable system.

The update follows the successful initial public listing of $XRPHAI on MEXC, establishing open market access and price discovery for the ecosystem. Live market data and project information are available at: https://www.mexc.com/price/XRPHAI

The XRPH AI App and XRPH Wallet now operate as one connected ecosystem, where users engage, earn, and transact within a unified framework.

Within the XRPH AI App, users earn XRPHAI instantly through verified healthcare-related activity, including AI-driven health assessments, wellness sessions, symptom analysis, and ongoing participation across the platform. This is delivered through XRP Healthcare's Proof of Health? model, where Rewards for Healthy Actions are directly linked to real engagement.

The rewards system operates on a defined dual-token structure, where XRPHAI powers participation and rewards, and XRPH functions as the infrastructure layer and reward multiplier. Users holding XRPHAI increase their participation within the rewards system, while users holding XRPH further amplify their earning capacity through tier-based reward allocation. This structure ensures that engagement and token alignment directly determine reward output.

Kain Roomes, Founder and CEO of XRP Healthcare, said: "We have now brought together application, rewards, and infrastructure into one connected system. Users can engage with the XRPH AI App, earn XRPHAI through real activity, and benefit from a model that links participation directly to value."

Laban Roomes, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of XRP Healthcare, added: "This update confirms the transition from concept to a working ecosystem. The integration of XRPHAI rewards with XRPH infrastructure creates a clear structure where engagement, token participation, and utility operate together."

At the infrastructure level, the XRPH Wallet now operates as a blockchain payment rail for XRP, XRPH, and RLUSD, enabling transactions across pharmacies, clinics, and hospitals without requiring the transmission of sensitive patient data. This establishes a direct bridge between digital rewards and real-world healthcare services.

XRP Healthcare confirmed that XRPHAI has a maximum supply of one billion (1,000,000,000) tokens, with only one hundred million (100,000,000) tokens currently in circulation. The issuing address has been permanently disabled ("blackholed"), meaning no additional tokens can ever be minted. Token supply data is publicly verifiable via CoinMarketCap. Full tokenomics are available in the XRP Healthcare Whitepaper at:

https://www.xrphealthcare.ai/whitepaper

Global smartphone adoption continues to expand, with more than 6.8 billion smartphone users worldwide, with the majority of new growth occurring in emerging markets. As device affordability improves and connectivity increases, mobile platforms are becoming the primary gateway to digital services. The XRPH AI App and XRPH Wallet are designed to operate within this environment, enabling users to access AI-driven healthcare support and earn XRPHAI in seconds directly from their mobile devices.

The company reported strong early engagement with the XRPH AI Rewards System, particularly across regions where access to traditional healthcare infrastructure is limited, reinforcing the platform's role in expanding access to healthcare services through a mobile-first model.

In parallel, XRP Healthcare continues to integrate real-world utility through its Prescription Savings Card, accepted at more than 68,000 pharmacies across the United States, including Walmart, Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy, Rite Aid, and Safeway. This enables users to access discounted medications while participating in the broader ecosystem.

The XRPH AI Rewards System and XRPH infrastructure will continue to expand through ongoing updates, including enhanced reward tier visualisation, additional earning mechanisms, and further integrations across both digital and physical healthcare environments. XRP Healthcare will also pursue additional exchange listings to support broader market access and liquidity, while exploring strategic partnerships aligned with its platform expansion.

Further information on the XRPH AI Rewards System is available at: https://www.xrphealthcare.ai/

A detailed breakdown of how to earn, unlock, and boost XRPHAI rewards can be accessed here: https://www.xrphealthcare.ai/blog/understanding-the-xrph-ai-rewards-system-how-to-earn-unlock-and-boost-xrphai

Additional details on the XRPH infrastructure layer can be accessed at: https://xrphtoken.com/infrastructure

About XRP Healthcare

XRP Healthcare is the first AI healthcare platform built on the XRP Ledger, developing a mobile-first ecosystem that integrates artificial intelligence, blockchain infrastructure, and real-world healthcare services to expand access globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding platform expansion, infrastructure development, and ecosystem growth. Actual results may vary as ongoing updates and integrations are implemented.

Media Contact

Sarah James

info@xrphealthcare.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2971506/One_Ecosystem_Two_Layers.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2365357/XRP_Healthcare_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xrp-healthcare-confirms-one-ecosystem-two-layers-model-as-xrphai-rewards-go-live-on-xrpl-following-successful-mexc-listing-302760748.html