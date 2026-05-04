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WKN: A2PMGB | ISIN: AU000000AMC4 | Ticker-Symbol: 485B
Tradegate
04.05.26 | 09:34
31,800 Euro
-2,45 % -0,800
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMCOR PLC CDIS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMCOR PLC CDIS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,60032,60010:03
31,80032,00009:48
ACCESS Newswire
04.05.2026 09:38 Uhr
132 Leser
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Pacific Avenue Capital Partners Enters into Exclusive Negotiations to Acquire ESE World, Amcor's European Waste Container Business

LOS ANGELES, CA AND PARIS, FR / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Pacific Avenue Capital Partners ("Pacific Avenue"), a global private equity firm focused on corporate carve-outs and other complex transactions in the middle market, announced today that an affiliate of Pacific Avenue has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire ESE World (the "Company" or "ESE") from Amcor, one of the world's leading global packaging companies.

ESE is the foremost European manufacturer of both plastic and steel waste containers and a provider of associated waste management services. The Company generates approximately €300m of revenues and serves customers across the world from its three manufacturing facilities in Germany (Neuruppin and Olpe) and France (Crissey).

Under Pacific Avenue's stewardship, ESE will focus its efforts on meeting the needs of its customers and executing several growth initiatives tied to operational improvement, geographic expansion, and strategic add-on acquisitions. Pacific Avenue will work in close partnership with ESE's existing management team to pursue these initiatives and accelerate the Company's next phase of growth.

"This transaction marks an exciting next phase of growth for ESE. The business is a strong fit within our portfolio of industry-leading companies, and a testament to Pacific Avenue's position as a trusted partner for corporate sellers in the EU and globally seeking a seamless execution of complex carve-outs. With a strong brand, industry leading innovation, and a defensible market position, we look forward to providing the resources and expertise needed to drive long-term value creation."

-Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Avenue

"ESE is a high-quality business with a proven track record of product innovation and a strong, loyal customer base. Pacific Avenue is excited to partner with the ESE management team and reinvest in the business, both organically and through strategic add-on acquisitions. Building on a strong operational foundation, we see significant opportunity to support ESE's next phase of growth and long-term value creation.

-Xavier Lambert, Managing Director - Head of Europe, Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

The acquisition of ESE represents a significant milestone for Pacific Avenue, marking the Firm's third European transaction, and the first European investment out of Fund II and its dedicated European sidecar. It is another example of Pacific Avenue's ability to partner with corporate sellers globally to successfully execute complex carve-outs of non-core businesses.

"This acquisition is a direct result of Pacific Avenue's commitment to expanding our global footprint in Europe. Since establishing our European presence, Pacific Avenue is focused on identifying exactly this type of opportunity; a high-quality, market-leading business being divested by a large corporate seller. We look forward to partnering with the ESE management team to write the next chapter of the Company's story."

Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Avenue

The transaction is subject to the completion of the works council consultation process, following which the sale and purchase agreement can be signed. The transaction is targeted to close in Q2 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Pacific Avenue was advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, Accuracy, and PwC.

Amcor was advised by Greenhill, a Mizuho affiliate, and Latham & Watkins.

About Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners is a global private equity firm, headquartered in Los Angeles with an office in Paris, France. The firm is focused on corporate divestitures and other complex situations in the middle market. Pacific Avenue has extensive M&A and operations experience, allowing the firm to navigate complex transactions and unlock value through operational improvement, capital investment, and accelerated growth. Pacific Avenue takes a collaborative approach in partnering with strong management teams to drive lasting and strategic change while assisting businesses in reaching their full potential. Pacific Avenue has more than $3.7 billion of Assets Under Management (AUM) as of December 31, 2025. The members of the Pacific Avenue team have closed over 120 transactions, including over 50 corporate divestitures, across a multitude of industries throughout their combined careers. For more information, please visit www.pacificavenuecapital.com.

About Amcor

Amcor is the global leader in developing and producing responsible consumer packaging and dispensing solutions across a variety of materials for nutrition, health, beauty and wellness categories. Amcor's global product innovation and sustainability expertise enables the company to solve packaging challenges around the world every day, producing a range of flexible packaging, rigid packaging, cartons and closures that are more sustainable, functional and appealing for its customers and their consumers. Amcor is guided by its purpose of elevating customers, shaping lives and protecting the future. Supported by a commitment to safety, over 75,000 people generate $23 billion in annualized sales from operations that span over 400 locations in more than 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.amcor.com.

CONTACT:

Chris Baddon
Managing Director
cbaddon@pacificavenuecapital.com

SOURCE: Pacific Avenue Capital Partners



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/pacific-avenue-capital-partners-enters-into-exclusive-negotiations-t-1163253

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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