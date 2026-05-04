Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - J2 Metals Inc. (TSXV: JTWO) (FSE: OO1) (the "Company" or "J2") is pleased to report high-grade silver and gold results from grab sampling at the Sierra Plata Project in Zacualpan, Mexico, and announces the appointment of Carlos Cham Dominguez as Country Manager.

During April, VP Exploration Graham Giles completed two site visits, the second accompanied by directors Simon Clarke and Steven Gold. Activities included the initiation of systematic geological mapping by contract geologists, planning of Phase 1 geochemical sampling, evaluation of magnetic geophysics providers, commencement of drill permitting, and collection of additional grab samples at the array of historical workings across the project.

Initial work will also include a systematic inventory and mapping of all historical mines and workings across Sierra Plata. The project area sits within one of Mexico's most enduring mining districts (active through the Spanish colonial era and continuously thereafter) and additional workings beyond those already documented remain to be identified. A comprehensive census of these surface expressions will ensure no significant mineralized structures are overlooked.

J2 Appoints Mexico Country Manager

During the most recent visit, Messrs. Giles, Clarke and Gold conducted in-depth meetings with Sr. Carlos Cham Dominguez and his colleagues. As a result, Sr. Cham has been appointed Country Manager to oversee the implementation of the technical program at Sierra Plata. As owner of FINDORE S.A. DE C.V., Sr. Cham has over 3 decades of experience throughout Mexico, but also nearly 20 years with Impact Silver, Grupo Mexico and various other companies in the Taxco epithermal district. He has deep knowledge of Sierra Plata's geology and its place within the broader district. His appointment represents a significant operational strengthening of the Sierra Plata project.

Sr. Cham is a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists and a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) No. 1176.

Figure 1: Sierra Plata Project showing project boundary, past-producing mines, regional veins, interpreted faults, alteration (spectral anomalies), and principal lithologies.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Geochemical Results

Grab samples from quartz vein material of the historic El Sabino and San Miguel mine waste dumps (see Figure 1 below) returned high-grade silver and gold values, further confirming the strong precious metal endowment of the Sierra Plata system.

Sample ID Location Au_ppm Ag_ppm AgEq_ppm K074327 San Miguel 3.42 336 541.2 K074328 San Miguel 0.633 56 94.0 K074329 San Miguel 3.24 651 845.4 K074330 San Miguel 6.05 126 489.0 K074331 San Miguel 2.34 519 659.4 K074336 El Sabino 0.89 261 314.4 K074337 El Sabino 0.162 804 813.7

Silver Equivalent (AgEq) calculated via the formula: Ag (g/t) + [Au (g/t) * 60].

Thomas Lamb, CEO, commented: "We are making strong headway at Sierra Plata. Our systematic approach (mapping, geophysics, geochemical sampling, and permitting) is designed to drill high-confidence targets with the technical rigour the project deserves. The waste dump grades reported here continue to validate the high-grade and prolific nature of the system. Head grades at the numerous historical workings are understood to run approximately 500 g/t silver with meaningful gold content, and we believe the historical mining was confined to shallow levels above what we expect to be a well-developed epithermal boiling zone. Grades should improve with depth, and we look forward to testing that thesis. We are also delighted to welcome Sr. Cham as Country Manager. His nearly 20 years of experience in the Taxco epithermal district, including with Impact Silver, makes him uniquely qualified to lead our in-country program."

About the Sierra Plata Project

The Sierra Plata Project is a 2,200 hectare silver-gold-antimony exploration project situated within Zacualpan, one of the most important historically productive epithermal mining districts in Mexico, and includes five past-producing high-grade mines localized along regionally extensive, structurally controlled vein corridors. Mineralization is hosted in quartz-dominant vein systems containing fine-grained argentite with associated gold and antimony, reflecting a low to intermediate epithermal system with strong vertical metal zoning. Alteration assemblages, vein textures, and metal associations observed at surface are consistent with shallow-level exposure of the epithermal system, with historic mining largely confined to near-surface levels. The combination of limited depth penetration by historic workings, preserved structural permeability, and elevated silver-gold grades at surface suggests the system remains open at depth, where epithermal boiling zones and associated bonanza-grade precious-metal mineralization are commonly developed. The Company anticipates identifying a large number of high-priority targets for drill evaluation.

About J2 Metals Inc.

J2 Metals Inc. (TSXV: JTWO) (FSE: OO1) is advancing gold and silver exploration projects with historical production or significant drill results in established mining jurisdictions in Mexico, Québec, and Alaska. The Company's Sierra Plata silver-gold-antimony project in Zacualpan, Mexico hosts multiple past-producing silver-gold mines, confirming its high-grade mineral endowment. At the Miniac Project in Québec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt, historical and Phase I drilling have confirmed strong discovery potential, with reported grades of up to 4.8 g/t gold and 6.9% zinc over 0.3m (DDH DV-80). Recent high-resolution geophysical surveys have identified 19 high-priority targets along a largely untested 7-kilometre conductive horizon, which will be evaluated in a planned Phase II drill program. The Napoleon Project in the Fortymile district of Alaska is located within a prolific placer gold camp that has produced up to one million ounces of gold, with known hard-rock mineralization limited to the Napoleon area. Rock-chip samples grading up to 596 g/t gold, together with historical drilling by Teck and Kennecott reporting intercepts such as 8.9 g/t gold over 3m (DDH NP2) and 0.9 g/t gold over 79m (DDH NP-10), indicate a robust mineralizing system with district-scale discovery potential.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Graham Giles, P.Geo., a Technical Advisor to J2 Metals Inc., who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Sampling Disclaimer

The reported samples are selective grab samples collected from historic mine waste dumps and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property. Grab samples are selective by nature and are not intended to represent average grades.

Quality Control/Quality Assurance Program

Samples were taken by Graham Giles, P.Geo, in person and placed in zip tied secured ore bags at site. Samples were dropped off in person at ALS Labs in North Vancouver BC for analysis.

Samples were prepped using ALS's PREP-31Y procedure which involves crushing to 70% passing 2mm, using a rotary splitter to obtain a 250g sample, and pulverizing it to 85% passing 75 microns.

Analysis of the crushed material was achieved by ALS using the Au-ICP21, Ag-OG62, and ME-ICP61a analyses.

Pulp samples were then analyzed for 27 elements by HF-HNO3-HCIO4 acid digestion, HCL leach and ICP-AES (Method code ME-ICP61a). All samples were analyzed for gold by fire assay with an AES finish, method code Au-ICP21 (30g sample size). Samples returning gold values over 10ppm were subjected to ore grade check assays using fire assay and a gravimetric finish (method code Au-GRA21 and a 30g sample size). Samples containing overlimit silver values were reanalyzed by the Ag-OG62 method code which involves a four-acid digest followed by ICP-AES.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans, the proposed exploration program at the Sierra Plata Project, the potential identification and development of drill targets, the timing and scope of future mapping, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveys and permitting activities, the geological potential of the Sierra Plata Project, including the potential for mineralization at depth, and the anticipated benefits of the appointment of Sr. Cham as Country Manager. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, geological risk, exploration risk, fluctuations in commodity prices, operational risks, regulatory approvals, and general market and economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States and is not intended for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: J2 Metals Inc.