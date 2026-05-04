Acquisition expands deep-tier visibility and supplier mapping, multi-category risk scoring, and AI-powered assessment automation across Worldly's network of 40,000+ companies in 97 countries, closing the blind spots where supply chain risk is highest.

Worldly, the leading sustainability and supply chain intelligence platform for the consumer goods industry, today announced the acquisition of Bendi Software Ltd., a UK-based supply chain mapping and supplier risk intelligence company.

For brands navigating an increasingly complex regulatory landscape globally, seeing and managing risk beyond Tier 1 suppliers has never been more critical or more difficult. This acquisition expands Worldly's ability to deliver that supply chain visibility.

Bendi's technology will be integrated across the Worldly platform over the coming months, expanding capabilities within Worldly Axion, Supplier Compliance Management, and adjacent products. Customers will gain access to deep-tier supplier visibility, continuously updated supplier risk scoring, and AI-powered assessment automation capabilities that until now have required brands to assemble multiple vendors.

"For years, our customers have told us the same thing: visibility is much more challenging beyond Tier 1 suppliers and that blind spot is exactly where the greatest labor, environmental, and compliance risk lives," said Scott Raskin, CEO of Worldly. "Regulators and stakeholders are now demanding answers in that gap, and the consequences legal exposure, reputational harm, and supply chain disruption are escalating fast. Worldly is building the largest network of primary supplier data in the consumer goods industry; Bendi adds AI-powered discovery and risk intelligence for suppliers that brands haven't yet engaged with directly. Together, we'll give companies the visibility to manage risk proactively, not just react after the fact."

"We started Bendi because fewer than half of companies have full visibility into their supply chain, and visibility falls off fastest exactly where the risk is highest, deep in the tiers where labor and environmental harm are most likely to occur. That's the problem we've spent years solving," said Mandeep Soor, Co-founder CEO, Bendi. "Joining Worldly means we can bring that capability to the brands and manufacturers that need it urgently, and at a scale that simply wasn't possible independently."

What the acquisition adds to Worldly

Bendi's technology consists of three integrated solutions:

Pathfinder an automated supply chain mapping engine that traces a brand's suppliers through Tier 2, Tier 3, and beyond. Pathfinder builds multi-tier supply chain maps without requiring supplier participation, surfacing suppliers that brands did not previously know existed in their value chains.

an automated supply chain mapping engine that traces a brand's suppliers through Tier 2, Tier 3, and beyond. Pathfinder builds multi-tier supply chain maps without requiring supplier participation, surfacing suppliers that brands did not previously know existed in their value chains. Prism a supplier risk rating framework that combines public data sources, including regulatory filings, court records, and NGO publications, with a proprietary methodology that scores suppliers on more than 100 environmental, labor, human rights, and governance indicators across more than 35 languages.

a supplier risk rating framework that combines public data sources, including regulatory filings, court records, and NGO publications, with a proprietary methodology that scores suppliers on more than 100 environmental, labor, human rights, and governance indicators across more than 35 languages. VendorPilot an AI-powered assessment automation tool that reduces the time factories spend completing sustainability assessments, including the Higg Index, which is stewarded and governed by the global non-profit alliance Cascale and available through Worldly. Reducing assessment burden improves data quality and accelerates completion rates across the Worldly ecosystem.

Aligned with an accelerating regulatory environment

The acquisition coincides with a wave of regulation requiring large companies to conduct due diligence across their value chains. The European Union's Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), updated under the Omnibus I package and now scheduled to take effect in July 2029, requires the largest companies operating in the EU to identify and address human rights and environmental impacts across their chains of activity. Forced labor legislation in the United States, Germany, and other jurisdictions is already in force.

These regulations are creating urgent demand for the capabilities Bendi has built: visibility beyond Tier 1, supplier-level risk assessment, and systematic documentation of due diligence. With Bendi integrated into Worldly's Supplier Compliance Management solution and across the platform, Worldly is positioned to serve this compliance-driven demand at scale, and to take another step toward its vision of eliminating the blind spots where supply chain risk is highest.

About Worldly

Worldly is the leading sustainability and supply chain intelligence platform for the consumer goods industry. The company empowers brands, retailers, and manufacturers to turn verified primary data into insight and action across complex global supply chains.

Trusted by a network of more than 40,000 companies across apparel, footwear, home furnishings, and sporting goods, Worldly provides visibility into environmental and social performance, including carbon, water, chemicals, and labor, at the product, facility, and value-chain levels.

Built on industry-recognized standards, including Cascale's Higg Index, Worldly translates raw data into actionable intelligence that helps organizations reduce risk, meet evolving regulatory requirements, and drive measurable progress over time. www.worldly.io

About Bendi

Bendi Software is a London-based AI-driven platform founded by CEO Mandeep Soor, CRO Benjamin Norsworthy, and CTO Olivier Bacs. Bendi specializes in helping businesses manage and mitigate ESG risks in complex global supply chains. Bendi automates the mapping of supply chains, uncovers hidden risks, and provides real-time insights to ensure regulatory compliance and enhance sustainability through three integrated products: Pathfinder (N-tier mapping), Prism (ESG risk screening) and VendorPilot (automated data exchange).

Founded in 2020, Bendi was established to enable sophisticated supply chain due diligence and ESG analysis for global companies. bendi.ai

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