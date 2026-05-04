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PR Newswire
04.05.2026 11:06 Uhr
139 Leser
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Ecobat Completes Sale of Germany & Austria Operations to Clarios, Marking Exit from European Lead Market

DALLAS, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecobat, a global leader in battery recycling, today announced the successful completion of the sale of its battery recycling and specialty lead operations in Germany and Austria to Clarios, a global leader in advanced energy storage solutions. The transaction encompasses Ecobat's facilities in Freiberg and Braubach, Germany, as well as the Arnoldstein operation in Austria.

This sale, together with previously completed divestitures in France, Italy, and the United Kingdom, marks Ecobat's exit from the European lead market and the completion of a multi-transaction repositioning of its Resources division.

"The sale of our Germany and Austria operations is a defining milestone for Ecobat," said Tom Slabe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ecobat. "With our European lead footprint now fully transitioned to new ownership, Ecobat is positioned as a focused North American platform. We will continue to pursue opportunities to maximize value for shareholders as we build on that foundation."

Mr. Slabe added, "Clarios' expertise and strategic vision offer a strong foundation for the continued success of these operations in Germany and Austria. We're confident they will continue to foster and enhance the valued relationships we have built with our employees, customers, and suppliers across Europe."

Rothschild & Co acted as financial advisor and White & Case as legal advisor to Ecobat on the transaction.

About Ecobat

Ecobat is the world's largest recycler of batteries with global operations. The company delivers innovative solutions for battery recycling, resource recovery and energy storage by responsibly managing valuable materials essential to modern life.

About Clarios

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility and owner of the brand VARTA in the automotive sector. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus - advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network.

For Media Inquiries:

Elizabeth Tuma

Ecobat

Press@Ecobat.com

1-888-317-4687 ext. 703

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2971057/Ecobat_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2971058/ecobat_Clairos_blog.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ecobat-completes-sale-of-germany--austria-operations-to-clarios-marking-exit-from-european-lead-market-302760619.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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