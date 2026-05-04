Madagascar's state-owned utility Jirama and the country's rural electrification development agency have signed 46 memoranda of understanding for new solar projects with a combined capacity totalling 932 MW.Madagascan state-owned electric utility and water company Jirama and the country's rural electrification development agency - ADER - have signed a total 46 memoranda of understanding for new solar projects in Madagascar. The agreements encompass 46 public and private partners, with Jirama signing 39 of the deals and ADER the remaining seven. Madagascar's Ministry of Energy and Hydrocarbons ...

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