CGI Inc.: CGI earns Microsoft Copilot specialization to accelerate AI integration for the modern workplace

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MONTRÉAL, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, today announced it has achieved the Microsoft Copilot specialization in Modern Work within the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. This designation underscores CGI's expertise in delivering Microsoft 365 Copilot solutions and its capabilities as a partner to clients for transforming and scaling secure AI across the enterprise.

Through its global collaboration with Microsoft, CGI helps organizations operationalize cloud and AI investments securely at scale, while navigating complexity, compliance and cybersecurity challenges. The Microsoft Copilot specialization further demonstrates CGI's advanced experience across Microsoft 365 Copilot, including Copilot Chat, Copilot Studio and agent-based solutions. This expertise enables CGI to help clients move from readiness and secure deployment to adoption at scale and the development of tailored AI solutions.

In addition to this new certification, CGI advanced to Prioritized Tier in the Microsoft Copilot Jumpstart Program in North America, further strengthening its Microsoft collaboration. This advancement reflects CGI's ability to operationalize Copilot adoption at scale. It reinforces CGI's role within the Microsoft AI ecosystem in delivering AI-powered outcomes, including measurable productivity gains, improved collaboration and faster time to value for clients across Canada and the United States.

"Scaling AI across the enterprise requires more than technology-it demands the right balance of governance, security and adoption," said Leslie McKay, CGI Chief Information Officer and Global Executive Sponsor for CGI's relationship with Microsoft. "These recognitions from Microsoft highlight CGI's ability to bring together consulting, integration and transformational managed services with Microsoft 365 Copilot technologies, helping client organizations translate AI into measurable productivity and business value at scale."

"CGI's achievement of the Microsoft Copilot specialization in the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program underscores the depth of expertise it brings to helping organizations adopt AI at scale and with confidence. As demand for Microsoft 365 Copilot continues to grow, we're proud to work alongside CGI to support customers on their AI journeys - unlocking growth, enabling smarter collaboration and delivering meaningful business outcomes," said Jim Lee, Vice President of Americas Enterprise Partner Solutions at Microsoft.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.