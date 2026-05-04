Cathay Financial Holdings Extends Streak on Dow Jones' Best-in-Class World Index, and Emerging Markets Index

Its ESG Score ranks in the top 2% of the global insurance industry, driving ESG leadership through Climate, Health and Empowerment.

TAIPEI, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay Financial Holdings (Cathay FHC) has reinforced its position as a global sustainability leader, securing inclusion in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices (DJBIC, formerly DJSI) World Index for the eighth consecutive year and the Emerging Markets Index for the eleventh. Cathay FHC has been recognized as a Top 5% Member in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026. Notably, its ESG Score ranks in the top 2% of the global insurance industry, outperforming 98% of its international peers and highlighting its ability to translate ESG execution into a measurable competitive advantage.

The ranking highlights Cathay FHC's strength across core governance and risk disciplines, with full scores in areas including Transparency & Reporting, Risk & Crisis Management, Policy Influence, Information Security, Sustainable Finance, Human Rights, Financial Inclusion, Customer Relations and Privacy Protection. Strong performance in Climate Strategy, Labor Practices, and Human Capital Management further signals a shift beyond compliance toward embedding sustainability into capital allocation and long-term value creation.

Cathay FHC's strategy is anchored in three pillars-Climate, Health, and Empowerment-through which it is scaling its influence across the financial ecosystem. The company has established a Corporate Sustainability Committee under the Board of Directors as a functional committee to strengthen sustainable governance. The Committee oversees the executive-level ESG Strategy Committee and its six task forces, which are responsible for implementing sustainability initiatives.

On climate, the group is leveraging its balance sheet and investment capabilities to accelerate the low-carbon transition, influencing companies responsible for more than 200 million tons of annual carbon emissions to commit to net-zero targets, while advancing ESG disclosure standards across supply chains. Its subsidiaries, including Cathay Life Insurance, Cathay United Bank, Cathay Century Insurance and Cathay Securities were all named to the Taiwan Stock Exchange's List of Institutional Investors with Better Stewardship Disclosure 2025.

The company is expanding its presence in renewable energy and climate finance, further strengthening its sustainability impact. Its banking and insurance arms were early movers in financing and investing in solar and offshore wind projects, while actively engaging with global initiatives such as RE100 and Climate Action 100+. Cathay Financial Holdings has stepped up its engagement with major global climate forums, maintaining a continuous presence at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP) since 2021. President Chang-Ken Lee has also been invited for three consecutive years to the World Climate Summit to present Asia-focused perspectives on climate finance.

In addition, in 2025, Cathay FHC further integrated biodiversity and natural capital into its decision-making processes and announced its endorsement of the Belém Investor Statement on Tropical Forests, demonstrating its support for global forest conservation efforts.

Beyond climate, Cathay FHC is extending its impact through financial health initiatives. Cathay Life Insurance has advanced its "Wellness" brand value since 2024, investing over NT$200 million to build "Wellness" promotion mechanisms, while embedding incentive-based wellness features across its health insurance portfolio to incorporate preventive care into customers' daily lives. Its annual "Every Step Counts" campaign has drawn nearly one million participants, collectively logged over 272.7 billion steps and contributed more than NT$28 million to charitable causes nationwide.

Serving more than 60% of Taiwan's population, the group is deploying integrated insurance, banking and asset management capabilities to enhance financial resilience. Its efforts span financial literacy, inclusive product design and anti-fraud infrastructure, where a multi-layered defense framework has delivered tangible results in fraud prevention, reinforcing trust in the financial system. Cathay United Bank prevented over 2,000 fraud cases in 2025, averting more than NT$1.7 billion in losses, according to the latest statistics from Taiwan's National Police Agency.

On empowerment, Cathay FHC is advancing both workforce and societal inclusion as a driver of sustainable growth. Internally, it promotes a "Place for All" culture focused on workplace inclusion, supported by progressive workforce policies that address demographic and generational shifts. In 2025, its "Employee Engagement Survey" reached new highs in overall satisfaction, while retention within one year after parental leave approached 90%. The company was also recognized for the seventh time as one of Asia's Best Employers, underscoring sustained external validation of its workplace strategy.

Externally, the group continues to invest in youth and women's empowerment through education, entrepreneurship, and sports development, expanding its long-term social impact footprint.

Looking ahead, Cathay FHC is deepening its focus on low-carbon investment and financing, product innovation, and international engagement. By aligning its financial capabilities with global sustainability agendas, the company is positioning itself not only as a participant, but as a catalyst in Asia's transition toward a net-zero economy-while strengthening its role as a benchmark institution in sustainable finance.

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