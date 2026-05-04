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WKN: 897879 | ISIN: CA1363751027 | Ticker-Symbol: CY2
Tradegate
04.05.26 | 14:02
95,74 Euro
+0,17 % +0,16
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,7296,4214:30
95,7296,4214:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.05.2026 14:10 Uhr
105 Leser
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Refresco: News Release in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 62-103

For Immediate Release

News Release

News Release in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues

Rotterdam, The Netherlands, May 4, 2026 - In accordance with the requirements of Canadian National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, Refresco Holding B.V. ("Refresco"), a leading independent beverage solutions provider for preeminent global and local beverage brands in North America, Europe, and Australia, announces that, on May 1, 2026, it acquired, through its subsidiary 2786694 Alberta Ltd., 124,854,459 common shares (the "Common Shares") of SunOpta Inc. ("SunOpta") (Nasdaq: STKL) (TSX: SOY), representing 100% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of SunOpta, for cash consideration of US$6.50 per Common Share pursuant to a plan of arrangement under section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement"). The total purchase price for the Common Shares was US$811,553,984.50.

Prior to the Arrangement, Refresco did not own or control any Common Shares of SunOpta. The purpose of the Arrangement was for Refresco to acquire all of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of SunOpta.

An early warning report with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters will be filed and made available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under Refresco's profile and may be obtained directly upon request by contacting the Refresco media contact person named below.

Refresco's office is located at Fascinatio Boulevard 264, Brainpark III, The Mark (8th Floor), 3065 WB Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

SunOpta's office is located at 7078 Shady Oak Road, Eden Prairie, MN, 55344.

About Refresco

Refresco is the leading independent beverage solutions provider for preeminent global and local beverage brands, with production in North America, Europe, and Australia. Refresco offers an extensive range of product and packaging combinations from carbonated soft drinks, juices, RTD teas and mineral waters to energy drinks, sports drinks and plant-based beverages in carton, (Aseptic) PET, cans and glass. Refresco continuously searches for new and alternative ways to improve the quality of its products and packaging combinations in line with consumer and customer demand and environmental responsibilities. Refresco is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands and has more than 14,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.refresco.com.

Media Contacts
Refresco Corporate Communications
Hendrik de Wit
+31-615-86-1311
investor.relations@refresco.com

Attachment

  • Press Release - Refresco - News Release in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 62-103

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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