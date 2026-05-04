TailorMed and Flatiron Health Partner to Expand Medication Access and Support Across Oncology Care

Collaboration brings end-to-end medication support to Flatiron's network, helping community oncology practices connect patients to the resources they need to start and stay on therapy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / TailorMed, the leading medication success platform, today announced a new partnership with Flatiron Health to offer access to comprehensive medication support across Flatiron's network of oncology providers. Through this collaboration, TailorMed becomes part of the Flatiron Vendor Network, enabling practices to more easily connect patients to financial assistance, support programs, and adherence resources throughout the medication journey.

TailorMed's end-to-end platform integrates into existing workflows to proactively identify patients at risk, match them to available resources, and streamline enrollment, helping care teams reduce delays and improve patient outcomes without adding complexity.

"Access and affordability remain some of the biggest barriers in oncology care," said Srulik Dvorsky, CEO of TailorMed. "By partnering with Flatiron, we're able to extend that support directly into the workflows that providers already rely on, helping more patients to get the therapy they need and stay on it."

"Flatiron is building connected, clinically informed technology that helps providers deliver better care, faster," said Quincy Weatherspoon, Vice President & GM, Flatiron Point of Care Solutions at Flatiron Health. "Our partnership with TailorMed expands the resources available across our OncoEMR network, helping providers navigate financial barriers and ensure more patients can access and stay on the therapies they need."

TailorMed supports the full lifecycle of medication access, combining enterprise workflow tools with patient-facing solutions such as a virtual copay wallet and resource hub. As part of Flatiron's vendor network, this approach brings greater visibility and coordination to a historically fragmented process, helping ensure support reaches patients wherever care happens.

About TailorMed

TailorMed is the medication success platform removing every barrier across the patient medication journey, from access and affordability through adherence and ongoing care. Through a connected network spanning 945+ hospitals, 4,700+ clinics, 3,100+ pharmacies, 100+ life sciences programs, and 6,000+ support programs, TailorMed has supported over 75 million patients and secured more than $7.4 billion in financial assistance since 2020. TailorMed's platform, including TailorMed Core, TailorMed Connect, TailorMed Complete, TailorMed Amplify, and TailorMed Alliance, connects patients, providers, pharmacies, and life sciences companies through one coordinated network designed to reach every patient at every step of their medication journey. Learn more at tailormed.com

About Flatiron

Flatiron Health is a healthtech company expanding the possibilities for point-of-care solutions in oncology and using data for good to power smarter care for every person with cancer. Through machine learning and AI, real-world evidence, and breakthroughs in clinical trials, we continue to transform patients' real-life experiences into knowledge and create a more modern, connected oncology ecosystem. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group.

PR Contact:

Jen Martin

jenm@tailormed.co

Glenn Goldberg

Parallel Communications Group

+1 516 776-3282

ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

Flatiron Health Media Contact:

Nina Toor

press@flatiron.com

SOURCE: TailorMed

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/tailormed-and-flatiron-health-partner-to-expand-medication-access-and-1163401