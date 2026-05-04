Alfredo Lewis Launches QOAT, Introducing a New Category in Professional Color Care Built Around Color Preservation, Co-founded with Aditi Sharma and Available at SalonCentric

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Alfredo Lewis, in partnership with Aditi Sharma, today announced the upcoming launch of QOAT , the first professional haircolor topcoat introducing an entirely new category in salon color care. Designed to seal, protect and extend the life of salon color services, QOAT will be available beginning June 1 in all SalonCentric sales channels including SalonCentric, Franchise and State?RDA stores, through a SalonCentric or State?RDA salon consultant or online at SalonCentric.com .

Known for his transformation work and a highly engaged global following of over 4 million across social platforms, Lewis, Founder and CEO, brings over 30 years of behind-the-chair experience to the brand. His content, which generated over 1 billion views in 2025, has made him a trusted voice for both stylists and clients navigating color services. Beyond his work behind the chair, Lewis has built a career in education, product development and executive leadership within the professional hair industry, including senior leadership roles with brands such as Matrix.

"QOAT is a love letter from hairstylists to our clients. I kept seeing the same issue behind the chair, color not lasting the way it should-and no real final step to protect the service - there was a clear gap in the industry," said Lewis. "That led to the idea of a topcoat for hair, a simple step that helps seal and extend color while fitting seamlessly into the way stylists already work."

Developed over two years with chemists and refined alongside a collective of leading hairstylists, QOAT introduces a new category and final step at the end of the color service. Powered by its HydraGlow Shield technology, the formula creates a lightweight, hydrophobic layer that helps lock in color, enhance shine and protect against environmental stressors. It is applied in just five minutes at the back bar.

Sharma, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, brings nearly two decades of experience in brand building, marketing strategy and global go-to-market execution. Prior to QOAT, she held leadership roles at L'Oréal and founded EGAD Talent, where she helped launch and scale beauty brands worldwide. Her expertise in brand strategy and commercialization has helped shape QOAT's positioning and go-to-market strategy, defining a new category in professional color care and setting a new standard for how color services are finished and maintained.

"Clients are investing more than ever in their color, and expectations for longevity and performance have fundamentally changed," said Sharma. "QOAT is designed to elevate the service itself, giving stylists a seamless way to protect their work while delivering a more premium, longer-lasting result for clients."

QOAT launches with a stylist-driven ownership model, bringing together a group of influential hairstylists as shareholders and collaborators in the brand. Together, they represent a new approach to building professional beauty companies, rooted in real behind-the-chair expertise and direct connection to both stylists and clients.

QOAT is developed exclusively for professional, in-salon use and will be available at SalonCentric locations nationwide beginning June 1, 2026.

"Stylists and salon owners are looking to preserve the integrity of their professional work and salon clients are looking to protect their professional hair color, maximizing the longevity and vibrancy of their investment," said Vanessa Dusold, VP of Partner Brands for SalonCentric. "This innovative product achieves all of this and is now available to stylist and salon customers who want to provide an in-salon service that ensures long-lasting color and peace of mind."

For more information and to receive upcoming launch news, please visit the QOAT website or contact qoat@agencyguacamole.com.

About QOAT

QOAT is a professional hair brand dedicated to developing category-defining solutions that support stylists and elevate salon services. Built through collaboration with working professionals, the brand introduces purposeful innovations designed to enhance results, extend color longevity and improve the client experience from the chair and beyond. Follow along @qoathair.

SOURCE: QOAT

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/alfredo-lewis-launches-qoat-introducing-a-new-category-in-professional-1162467