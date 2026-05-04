Graber Introduces a Smarter, Softer Approach to Window Design for Spring 2026

Expanded motorization, trend-forward fabrics and refined craftsmanship redefine the whole-home window experience

MIDDLETON, WI / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / As homeowners seek spaces that feel more intentional, comfortable and expressive, Graber, a leading brand of premium custom window treatments, is introducing a comprehensive Spring 2026 update designed to simplify daily life while elevating interior style.

Download more Graber Spring Update photos here

This season, Graber expands its Zigbee motorization platform across more shade categories, introduces new 2026 trend-aligned fabrics and colors and upgrades core product offerings to deliver a more seamless whole-home solution.

"Today's homeowners want their spaces to feel personal, layered and functional," said Erica Flynn, head of brand and creative at Springs Window Fashions. "With this launch, we're bringing together smart-home simplicity, trend-forward fabrics and thoughtful product refinements that make window treatments work harder and look better in every room."

A Whole-Home Motorization Experience, Simplified

At the center of the Spring 2026 launch is the expansion of Graber's Somfy-powered Zigbee motorization system, now available across more shade types, including bottom-up cellular, pleated and Classic Roman shades, as well as top-down/bottom-up cellular shades.

Designed for convenience and peace of mind, the enhanced platform offers:

Seamless integration with smart home systems, including Alexa, Google and Apple Home

Two-way communication for shade position and battery visibility

Streamlined setup with easy QR-code pairing

USB-C charging for easier access

Soft start/stop operation for a refined user experience

With one motorization ecosystem working across multiple shade categories, homeowners can create coordinated light routines throughout the entire home, from morning wake-up schedules to evening privacy settings.

2026 Trends, Brought to the Window

This year's design direction is rooted in three key movements:

Modern Homestead - Elevated simplicity, natural materials and heritage-inspired details

Midimalism - A curated balance between minimalism and expressive, maximalist design

Monochrome - Tone-on-tone palettes that treat rooms like works of art

To support these trends, Graber is introducing:

New 100% linen Roman and drapery options, patterned sheers and expanded velvet colorways

Tone-on-tone and nature-inspired prints aligned with 2026 palettes for solar and roller shades

Custom colors in wood blinds and shutters to support cohesive, color-drenched interiors

The result is a material offering that supports both layered, textural spaces and clean, monochromatic designs.

Naturals-Inspired Solar & Roller Refresh

Graber's refreshed solar and roller collections introduce fabrics that capture the look of natural fibers, such as hemp and jute, while maintaining the streamlined operation and durability of roller shades.

New offerings include:

Exclusive geometric and nature-inspired patterns

Expanded tone-on-tone and monochrome color options

These updates provide a modern, minimal aesthetic while supporting light control, privacy and UV protection.

Soft Treatments, Refined

Graber is also enhancing its soft treatment assortment with luxurious fabrics that align with the trends today's homeowners are looking for, like linens, sheers and velvets. Soft treatments can be layered with other window coverings to improve light control, privacy, warmth and sound dampening, supporting the growing demand for rooms that feel both stylish and restorative.

Updated Core Solutions for Modern Homes

Additional Spring 2026 updates for faux wood blinds offerings include:

Improved cordless faux wood blinds featuring smoother lift operation and an ergonomic bottom rail

Larger size capabilities to accommodate today's oversized windows

Together, these refinements strengthen Graber's position as a functional, accessible and design-forward custom window treatment brand, delivered through a personalized, white-glove experience that makes the process beautifully simple.

Graber's Spring 2026 collection is available through authorized dealers nationwide. Find a dealer at graberblinds.com.

Images of Graber's Spring Update may be downloaded here for editorial purposes.

About Graber

A Springs Window Fashions company, Graber has elevated the standard for window treatments since its founding by John Graber in 1939. Its solution-oriented approach, cost-effective pricing and reputation for trend spotting and innovation have made it a preferred brand in the dealer community for more than eight decades. Graber offers customized solutions for any window, including a wide range of stylish and inventive blinds, shades, shutters and draperies-all manufactured with the highest quality materials and designed with the end user in mind. For more information and free product swatches, visit www.graberblinds.com.

Media Contacts:

Jenna Bush

Mower

212-284-9936

jbush@mower.com

SOURCE: Graber

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/graber-introduces-a-smarter-softer-approach-to-window-design-for-sprin-1163117