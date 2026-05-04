Residential heat pump sales increased 17% across 11 European countries in the first quarter of 2026, following a sharp rise in gas and oil prices after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz in March, says the European Heat Pump Association (EHPA).Residential heat pump sales rose 17% year on year across 11 European countries in the first quarter of 2026, with France, Germany, and Poland averaging 25% growth following a sharp jump in gas and oil prices after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz in March. A total of around 575,000 residential heat pump units were sold across 11 European countries from January ...

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