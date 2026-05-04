Litigation teams will be able to access documents stored in Everlaw directly within Legora, enabling AI document review to AI output grounded in verified case evidence

Legora, the collaborative AI platform for legal professionals, and Everlaw, the AI powered litigation and investigation platform, today announced a strategic technology partnership. This collaboration aims to unify litigation workflows, creating a seamless connection between early case assessment, discovery, analysis, legal research and drafting.

As legal teams face increasingly complex datasets, budget constraints and time pressure, the ability for legal teams to quickly understand the facts, find winning evidence, and apply it to case strategy is more important than ever. The integration of Everlaw's industry-leading discovery and analysis capabilities with Legora's advanced drafting and collaboration tools provides litigators with a unique solution. Whether attorneys are using Everlaw or Legora to draft witness statements, deposition questions or trial briefs, they can surface relevant documents from Everlaw directly within Legora, ensuring that every argument, citation, and factual assertion is grounded in the evidence.

The integration will also preserve user permission governance across both platforms. Each Legora user can only access documents they already have permissions to view on Everlaw, maintaining the security and access controls that litigation teams require when working with sensitive case materials removing a key barrier to adopting AI in litigation workflows.

"At Everlaw, we have always built with the understanding that the central purpose of discovery is to extract the insights that power case strategy and litigation. By partnering with Legora, we offer choice to our customers," said Greg Marliave, VP of Product at Everlaw. "Each organization has different tools they use for legal drafting, and we are excited to work with Legora to connect the data insights Everlaw provides to each litigator's preferred workflow for legal drafting."

"This partnership delivers a seamless, end-to-end workflow. By pulling evidence and analysis directly from Everlaw into Legora's drafting environment, our legal teams can ensure every assertion is grounded in verified evidence, which significantly accelerates insight and leads to better legal outcomes," noted David Shargel, Partner at Bracewell.

Key Benefits for Litigators

Seamless Workflow Between Discovery and Drafting: Now evidence and analysis surfaced in Everlaw can be pulled directly into Legora's Editor. This connection helps ground briefs with verified evidence in Everlaw, maintaining a "single source of truth" without the need for manual exports and imports.

Now evidence and analysis surfaced in Everlaw can be pulled directly into Legora's Editor. This connection helps ground briefs with verified evidence in Everlaw, maintaining a "single source of truth" without the need for manual exports and imports. Accelerated Insight: The partnership combines Legora's Assistant to conduct legal research with Everlaw AI Deep Dive to query terabytes of documents to find the winning needles in the haystack allowing litigation teams to understand the case law and key issues quickly in a given matter.

The partnership combines Legora's Assistant to conduct legal research with Everlaw Deep Dive to query terabytes of documents to find the winning needles in the haystack allowing litigation teams to understand the case law and key issues quickly in a given matter. Better Legal Outcomes: Legora's Portal environment helps litigators and in-house counsel collaborate in real time on work product that can rely on Everlaw's AI-powered tools to quickly find the evidence needed, regardless of the size or complexity of the data set.

"Litigation attorneys need the right information to ensure everything they submit to court contains the best factual arguments, alongside the best legal arguments, and this means their AI platform for drafting and legal analysis must be connected to their evidence," said Adrian Parlow, VP of Product at Legora. "This integration brings the factual record directly into the drafting and legal analysis process, so attorneys can produce work product that is precise, consistent, and grounded in the evidence their teams have already gathered and reviewed."

The integration will be available to mutual customers in the coming months.

About Everlaw

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex legal landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all state attorneys general, Everlaw's combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges-and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process.

About Legora

Legora is a collaborative AI platform for legal work, supporting lawyers in research, review, and drafting across complex matters. It is used by legal professionals at more than 1,000 leading law firms and in-house legal teams across over 50 countries. Customers include White Case, Goodwin, Debevoise Plimpton, Cleary Gottlieb, Sheppard Mullin, K&L Gates, McGuireWoods, Husch Blackwell, Linklaters, and others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260501950160/en/

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