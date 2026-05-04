New capabilities deliver unified decision intelligence across the enterprise, accelerating real-time exploration, reasoning, and execution within a governed platform

Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo Aera Technology today introduced new agentic reasoning capabilities for decision intelligence, enabling organizations to explore, analyze, reason, and act on complex business decisions across the value chain with full transparency and control simply by asking.

Aera extends its agentic decision intelligence with reasoning and action in a governed, auditable environment. The new capabilities identify the relevant data, context, and actions for each situation, with decisions fully traceable and permissions enforced. Enterprises can move faster while maintaining trust and control across the operating environment.

"The future of work is people collaborating with intelligent systems to make and execute decisions," said Fred Laluyaux, Co-Founder and CEO of Aera Technology. "Aera has long delivered value by automating and augmenting decisions at scale for the world's largest organizations. Today, we're advancing human-in-the-loop decision-making, enabling people to move from situation to action in a single conversation and respond faster with confidence in the face of change."

Why it Matters

Enterprise Trust and Control: Decisions are transparent, governed, and fully traceable, from question to data to reasoning to action, with inputs, reasoning steps, and outcomes visible in real time. Permissions and access controls are maintained throughout the experience, ensuring decisions operate within enterprise controls.

Decisions are transparent, governed, and fully traceable, from question to data to reasoning to action, with inputs, reasoning steps, and outcomes visible in real time. Permissions and access controls are maintained throughout the experience, ensuring decisions operate within enterprise controls. Dynamic, Accurate Reasoning and Action in Real Time: Aera combines reasoning and execution in one system, enabling organizations to move from a complex question to a validated action drawing on governed data, business context, and digitized decisions across the enterprise.

Aera combines reasoning and execution in one system, enabling organizations to move from a complex question to a validated action drawing on governed data, business context, and digitized decisions across the enterprise. Faster Time to Value: Decisions that once took weeks to gather data, analyze, and execute can now be completed in minutes.

Decisions that once took weeks to gather data, analyze, and execute can now be completed in minutes. Continuous Learning at Scale: Each decision captures context, actions, and outcomes building decision lineage and institutional knowledge over time so Aera continuously improves and reflects how the business actually operates.

Each decision captures context, actions, and outcomes building decision lineage and institutional knowledge over time so Aera continuously improves and reflects how the business actually operates. Efficient Operating Costs: Aera engages only the resources needed for each decision, reducing overhead while enabling efficient, scalable decision-making in a unified platform.

At the core of this approach is Aera's hybrid architecture, combining large language model reasoning with deterministic execution. It brings together agentic intelligence and structured decision logic to drive decisions at scale. Built on a governed decision intelligence foundation with full lineage, Aera ensures decisions are executed with context, control, and traceability advancing the company's vision for agentic, ambient intelligence with humans in the loop.

From Exploration to Execution In One System

Aera's new capabilities enable users to move from a question to a validated action in a single conversation assessing context, planning next steps, executing across systems, and learning from outcomes.

Automatic Discovery: Automatically identifies the relevant data, tools, agents, and business context for each situation.

Automatically identifies the relevant data, tools, agents, and business context for each situation. Business Reasoning: Works through complex business questions, evaluates scenarios, and returns options with recommended actions.

Works through complex business questions, evaluates scenarios, and returns options with recommended actions. Adjacent Risk and Opportunity Detection: Surfaces related risks, open recommendations, or opportunities that may affect the decision.

Surfaces related risks, open recommendations, or opportunities that may affect the decision. Enterprise Context Awareness: Draws on decisions, actions, Skills, and outcomes across Aera to provide a complete operating view.

Draws on decisions, actions, Skills, and outcomes across Aera to provide a complete operating view. Governed Execution and Handoff: Executes actions or routes them to the right person based on governance settings and approval requirements.

Executes actions or routes them to the right person based on governance settings and approval requirements. Continuous Learning: Records decision context, actions, and outcomes to improve decision quality over time.

Learn More

View Aera's conversational experience in action explore, reason, and act on decisions by asking.

Read our blog for a deeper look at Aera's agentic reasoning capabilities.

Learn more and connect with the Aera team at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo, Booth #423.

Follow the Decision Intelligence Podcast for insights on AI, decision intelligence, and the future of work.

About Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo

Dynamic by Design. Renew, Rethink and Recode Next-Gen Supply Chains. CSCOs are called to predict disruptions before they happen and to achieve unprecedented visibility and transparency. They are leading through the rapid pace of AI and technological advancement, enabling faster data-driven decisions to fuel growth and protect margin. Join us at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo in Orlando to inspire ideas, fuel bold experimentation, and accelerate transformation by design.

Gartner and Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

About Aera Technology

Aera Technology is the creator of Aera and the leader in agentic decision intelligence, redefining how decisions are made and executed across the enterprise. Aera understands how your business works, recommends the best actions, executes decisions end-to-end, and learns from every outcome. By empowering enterprises to optimize and automate decisions, Aera enables greater sustainability, intelligence, and efficiency. Learn more at www.aeratechnology.com.

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Contacts:

Zoe Kine

Aera Technology

Email: zoe.kine@aeratechnology.com

Ph: 415-497-5285