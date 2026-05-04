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ACCESS Newswire
04.05.2026 15:38 Uhr
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a.i. solutions Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

Mission-critical solutions and aerospace engineering provider secures major cybersecurity milestone to advance defense services

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / a.i. solutions, Inc. has successfully achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2. This accomplishment underscores the company's ongoing commitment to safeguarding sensitive information and supporting the security requirements of the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

CMMC Level 2 certification demonstrates that a.i. solutions has implemented and maintains a comprehensive set of cybersecurity practices aligned with the protection of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). The certification validates the organization's adherence to rigorous standards based on National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171 (NIST SP 800-171), ensuring robust processes, policies, and technical controls are in place.

"Achieving this certification is a significant accomplishment for our organization. It reflects the dedication of our team to maintaining the highest standards of cybersecurity and reinforces the trust our clients place in us to protect their most sensitive data," says Chip Greek, a.i. solutions' Chief Operating Officer.

The certification process included a thorough Certified Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO) assessment of a.i. solutions' cybersecurity posture, evaluating areas such as access control, incident response, risk management and system integrity. By meeting these requirements, a.i. solutions is now better positioned to support Department of Defense (DoD) contracts that require enhanced cybersecurity compliance.

This achievement not only strengthens a.i. solutions' competitive position in the federal marketplace but enhances its ability to deliver secure, reliable solutions to customers across both public and private sectors.

Organizations interested in learning more about a.i. solutions' secure infrastructure or discussing how the company can support their next project are encouraged to contact the a.i. solutions team. With CMMC Level 2 certification in place, a.i. solutions looks forward to building a safer, more resilient future alongside its clients and partners.

About a.i. solutions, Inc.

a.i. solutions is a leading aerospace engineering firm providing mission-critical software, engineering services, and operational support to national security, civilian, and commercial space agencies. a.i. solutions provides flight dynamics products such as FreeFlyer to the space industry with capabilities including mission operations, planning and analysis, maneuvering and targeting, orbit determination and optimization, and space ground systems. Since the company formation in 1996, we have leveraged AI/ML techniques to enhance our capabilities and improve the solutions we provide for our customers.

Learn more at https://ai-solutions.com.

Contact Information

Douglas Stewart
Phone: 407-246-0092 Ext. 1
Email: doug@appletoncreative.com

SOURCE: a.i. solutions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/a.i.-solutions-achieves-cmmc-level-2-certification-1163205

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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