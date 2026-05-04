Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Rack Room Shoes, a leading footwear retailer, announced a significant leadership transition today, as long-time President and CEO Mark Lardie is retiring in his role after 14 years. After an extensive search led by Spencer Stuart, an outside agency specializing in executive leadership talent placement, Rack Room Shoes appointed Mike Edwards to take the helm. Guidance on the search was provided by Mr. Lardie and led by Manfred Kroneder, Vice Chairman of Rack Room Shoes' parent company, the Deichmann Group. Mike Edwards will work with Mr. Kroneder in a move designed to build on the company's strong foundation and accelerate its ongoing focus on growth and innovation.

Mike Edwards is a veteran retail executive with more than two decades of experience and a strong track record of driving growth through consumer-focused strategy, digital innovation and operational leadership. He most recently served as president of Famous Footwear, where he led enterprise strategy across merchandising, marketing, e-commerce, and store operations following more than a decade of progressive leadership roles within the Caleres organization.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to join the Rack Room Shoes team," said Mr. Edwards. "Mark Lardie and his leadership have built an incredibly impressive foundation, and I look forward to building on that success. My focus will be on accelerating our growth and ensuring Rack Room Shoes remains a leader in the footwear industry by continuing to innovate and exceed customer expectations."

Mr. Heinrich Deichmann, chairman and CEO of the Deichmann Group, praised Lardie's contributions and expressed confidence in the company's future leadership. "Mark Lardie's dedication and insight have been critical to Rack Room Shoes' success in the U.S. market," said Mr. Deichmann. "Mike Edwards is a dynamic leader with a deep understanding of today's retail landscape. We're excited to see him build on Mark's legacy and take Rack Room Shoes to new heights of innovation and excellence, including potential acquisitions, as we continue to grow our U.S. footprint."

The company will continue its forward momentum, concentrating on long-term growth and new opportunities for innovation to better serve its customers. This includes a commitment to developing new strategies that anticipate shifts in the market and consumer behavior. The focus will be on strengthening the company's position as a leader in the footwear industry and ensuring sustained success for the future.

Mike Edwards

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About Rack Room Shoes

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Rack Room Shoes is known as an innovator in the shoe industry for over 100 years. Rack Room Shoes operates more than 500 locations nationwide under the Rack Room Shoes and Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse brands. Both brands offer a great variety of on-trend styles for women, men and children in athletic, comfort and dress categories, while providing a delightful and trusted shopping experience for our valued customers. Through Rack Room Shoes Gives, our ongoing philanthropic program, we provide ways in which customers and employees can seek support for charitable organizations, instilling trust and inspiration in the communities we serve.

Media Contacts: Dejah Gilliam

704-520-1248

dejah.gilliam@rackroom.com

Brenda Christmon

704-491-1850

brenda.christmon@rackroom.com



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Source: Rack Room Shoes