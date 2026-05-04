Advanced Chiropractic Equipment, LLC: Advanced Chiropractic Equipment & Seminars Announces Venue Change for May 2026 Postgraduate Seminar in Houston

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Advanced Chiropractic Equipment & Seminars has announced a venue change for its upcoming Professional Postgraduate Education Seminar, scheduled to begin on May 1, 2026, in the Houston area.

The seminar will now be held at the organisation's home office located in the Woodlands/Tomball area. This transition is designed to enhance the learning experience by offering more personalised, one-on-one professional training and certification opportunities.

The programme will be led by Dr. Gregory E. Johnson, widely recognised as "Your Houston Chiropractor," who brings over 45 years of clinical experience to the seminar.

This fully clinical seminar provides an in-depth exploration of the science, art, and philosophy of Johnson BioPhysics, including specialised instruction in the Ring Dinger Johnson Y-Axis Adjustment.

Curriculum Highlights Include:

Review of relevant scientific literature

Clinical indications and contraindications

Physiology, pathophysiology, neurophysiology, and neuroplasticity

Soft tissue remodelling and structural anatomy

Three-dimensional biophysics of the spine and extremities

Patient history taking, pathology screening, and orthopaedic and neurological examinations

Participants will receive hands-on instruction to safely and effectively perform Johnson BioPhysics adjustments, ensuring both competence and confidence in clinical application.

For additional information, interested participants may contact Dr. Gregory Johnson directly at (713) 417-6091 or via email at advancedchiropracticreliefllc@gmail.com. Prospective attendees are also encouraged to complete the seminar survey available on the organisation's website, after which a team member will respond within 48 hours.

About Advanced Chiropractic Equipment & Seminars

Advanced Chiropractic Equipment & Seminars is dedicated to providing high-quality postgraduate education and clinical training for chiropractic professionals, with a focus on evidence-based practice and hands-on learning.

Welcome to Team Ring Dinger Global.

Media Contact

Gregory E. Johnson

advancedchiropracticreliefllc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Advanced Chiropractic Equipment, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/advanced-chiropractic-equipment-and-seminars-announces-venue-change-f-1163198