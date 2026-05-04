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ACCESS Newswire
04.05.2026 16:02 Uhr
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Inn-Flow Acquires Lilo to Unify Procurement with Accounting and Labor, Accelerating AI-Driven Innovation Across Its Hotel Platform

Acquisition brings AI-powered procurement into alignment with accounting and labor while adding engineering expertise that will accelerate innovation across the platform

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Inn-Flow, the leading all-in-one back-office solution built specifically for hotels, today announced its acquisition of Lilo, an advanced AI-powered procurement platform designed for hospitality. As part of the acquisition, Inn-Flow also announced the launch of Inn-Flow Procurement, a new solution that will bring purchasing, vendor management and spend intelligence into alignment with its existing accounting and labor capabilities, creating a more connected approach to finance and operations.

The strategic acquisition of Lilo significantly expands the Inn-Flow platform, enabling hotel operators to manage accounting, labor and procurement within a single system. By embedding procurement directly into its existing platform, Inn-Flow will provide hotel operators with a more complete and accurate view of financial performance across their organizations. The integration of purchasing with accounting and labor data enables faster decision-making, stronger cost controls and more consistent execution across both individual properties and entire portfolios. The acquisition also brings specialized AI and engineering expertise that will accelerate product innovation across the broader Inn-Flow platform.

"Hotel profitability comes down to two cost levers: labor and procurement. Until now, no single platform has connected both. With the acquisition of Lilo, we've done just that," said John Erhart, Founder and CEO of Inn-Flow. "This isn't going to be a bolt-on. It's a strategic category expansion that will unify accounting, labor and procurement into a comprehensive platform built exclusively for hotels. The Lilo team brings the technology and deep hospitality expertise to make procurement as connected and controlled as every other part of our system. And beyond procurement, this team's AI capabilities will help us accelerate the innovation our customers are counting on across the entire platform."

Available immediately as an add-on module for existing customers, Inn-Flow Procurement will initially operate as Lilo by Inn-Flow. Deeper integration, including unified login and real-time financial connectivity, is planned as part of the ongoing rollout. Lilo co-founders Nadine ElAshkar and Javier Araya will join Inn-Flow in leadership roles to support continued product innovation and AI-driven development.

With many hotel management companies continuing to rely on separate systems for procurement, accounting and labor, Inn-Flow Procurement is designed to close the gaps that limit spending visibility and create operational inefficiencies. By embedding purchasing directly into a hotel-specific financial platform, it delivers:

  • Real-time financial connectivity, with purchase orders, invoices and vendor payments flowing directly into the general ledger

  • Unified vendor search, allowing operators to source products across suppliers within a single interface

  • Built-in budget visibility, showing remaining budget by GL code at the point of purchase

  • AI-driven insights that analyze spending patterns and identify cost-saving opportunities

  • Integrated approval workflows that enforce purchasing controls and streamline operations

By connecting procurement with accounting and labor data, Inn-Flow provides hotel operators with a more complete view of financial performance across properties and portfolios, enabling faster decisions and more consistent cost control.

"We built Lilo to fix procurement for hotels, but procurement doesn't live in isolation," said ElAshkar, who will now serve as Head of Innovation at Inn-Flow. "Every dollar spent hits the P&L, flows into budgets and forecasts. The closer procurement is to accounting, the more powerful both become. Inn-Flow was the right partner because they're the only platform that already connects accounting and labor for hotels. Adding procurement to that system doesn't just make sense, it makes Inn-Flow the most unified accounting, labor, and procurement platform in hospitality."

To view a video on the acquisition, please click here. For more information, please visit www.inn-flow.com.

###

About Inn-Flow | Inn-Flow is a leading provider of cloud-based finance and operations platform built by and for hoteliers. Designed to bring clarity and control to hotel operations, Inn-Flow helps teams - from the property level to the portfolio level, and from the GM to the C-suite - work from the same system, the same data, and the same operational language. Inn-Flow's seamless, unified platform connects accounting, bookkeeping, business intelligence, labor management, payroll, procurement, and facilities in one system, reducing complexity and improving decision-making across hotel organizations. Recognized by customers as #1 in hotel accounting software and #1 in labor and scheduling management in the Hotel Tech Awards, Inn-Flow also ranks among the Top 10 Best Places to Work in Hotel Tech and holds Level III Support Certification - reflecting its commitment to both product excellence and customer partnership. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit www.inn-flow.com.

About Lilo | Lilo is a procurement technology company purpose-built for the hospitality industry, helping hotel management companies streamline purchasing, strengthen vendor relationships and gain greater visibility into spend. Its platform combines intuitive workflows with AI-driven insights to simplify sourcing, improve cost control and support more informed decision-making across properties and portfolios. Now part of Inn-Flow, Lilo's technology and expertise enhance a more connected approach to back-office operations, bringing procurement into alignment with accounting and labor for a unified view of performance.

Media Contacts:

Halley Gesar
Inn-Flow
halley.gesar@inn-flow.com

Andrea Mane
ProVision Partners
amane@provision-partners.com
(407) 716-9040

SOURCE: Inn-Flow



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/inn-flow-acquires-lilo-to-unify-procurement-with-accounting-and-1163225

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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