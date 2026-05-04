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WKN: 857977 | ISIN: JP3814800003 | Ticker-Symbol: FUH
Tradegate
04.05.26 | 15:39
13,200 Euro
+2,68 % +0,345
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SUBARU CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUBARU CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,86513,26016:12
13,00513,20015:39
ACCESS Newswire
04.05.2026 16:02 Uhr
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Subaru of America: Subaru Recognized With Two Newsweek Greatest Workplace Honors in 2026 Rankings

For the second consecutive year, Subaru of America, Inc. named a top workplace for entry level employees and for mental well-being

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Subaru of America, Inc. today announced it has been named to two of Newsweek's lists of America's Greatest Workplaces 2026, Greatest Workplaces for Entry Level* and Greatest Workplaces for Mental Well-Being, for the second year in a row. Collectively, these recognitions underscore the automaker's ongoing commitment to fostering a supportive workplace environment for employees at every stage of their careers, with an emphasis on a strong and sustainable corporate culture.

The Greatest Workplaces for Entry Level award evaluates organizations across key areas, including belonging, sustainability, and awareness, highlighting employers that offer meaningful support and development opportunities for employees at the start of their careers. The Greatest Workplaces for Mental Well-Being recognition honors organizations that prioritize employee mental health as an essential pillar of both individual wellness and overall organizational performance.

Subaru of America, Inc. has been named as one of Newsweek's Greatest Workplaces for Entry Level 2026. The award evaluates organizations across key areas, including belonging, sustainability, and awareness, highlighting employers that offer meaningful support and development opportunities for employees at the start of their careers.

Subaru of America, Inc. has been named as one of Newsweek's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Well-Being 2026. The recognition honors organizations that prioritize employee mental health as an essential pillar of both individual wellness and overall organizational performance.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "We're honored that Subaru has been recognized by Newsweek for the second year in a row, and believe in supporting our employees, from those at the beginning of their careers to our most experienced colleagues. Through our strong culture, rooted in the Subaru Love Promise, we empower our workforce to grow, contribute, and help shape the future of our organization while making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve."

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group developed these rankings using a combination of methods, including an analysis of publicly available data, large-scale confidential employee surveys, independent research, and third-party data. Plant-A also partnered with Aniline.ai, a leading Human Resources analytics firm, to analyze more than 37 million data points across more than 120 key performance indicators (KPIs).

More information about the rankings and their methodologies can be found at the following links:

  • https://rankings.newsweek.com/americas-greatest-workplaces-for-entry-level-2026

  • https://rankings.newsweek.com/americas-greatest-workplaces-for-mental-well-being-2026

*Categorized as Greatest Workplaces for Gen Z in 2025.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc.?(SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of?Subaru Corporation?of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including?Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the?Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit?media.subaru.com. Follow us on?Facebook,?Instagram,?LinkedIn,?TikTok, and?YouTube.?

###

Diane Anton
Corporate Communications Manager
(856) 488-5093
danton@subaru.com

Adam Leiter
Corporate Communications Specialist
(856) 488-8668
aleiter@subaru.com

Subaru of America, Inc. announced it has been named to two of Newsweek's lists of America's Greatest Workplaces 2026 - Greatest Workplaces for Entry Level* and Greatest Workplaces for Mental Well-Being - for the second year in a row. These recognitions underscore the automaker's commitment to fostering a supportive workplace environment for employees at every stage of their careers, with an emphasis on a strong and sustainable corporate culture.

Find more stories and multimedia from Subaru of America at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Subaru of America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/subaru-recognized-with-two-newsweek-greatest-workplace-honors-in-2026-1163455

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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