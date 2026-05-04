(Oak Brook, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Lions International has named Khalsa Aid International as the recipient of the prestigious 2026 Lions International Humanitarian Award, recognizing the organization's extraordinary leadership in global humanitarian relief and disaster response. Founder and CEO Ravi Singh will accept the award on behalf of the organization.

The Lions International Humanitarian Award honors individuals and organizations whose dedication to service exemplifies the mission of Lions International: to improve health and well-being, strengthen communities and support those in need through humanitarian service and grants that impact lives globally. The award includes a US$500,000 grant from Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) to support Khalsa Aid International's ongoing humanitarian initiatives worldwide.

Founded in 1999 and guided by the Sikh principle of seva, meaning selfless service, Khalsa Aid International has delivered emergency food, medical care, clean water and long-term recovery assistance to communities affected by war, natural disasters and humanitarian crises across nearly 50 countries.

Under Ravi Singh's leadership, the organization has mobilized rapid-response teams, supported refugees, and partnered with local communities to rebuild in some of the world's most challenging environments. Khalsa Aid serves individuals regardless of faith, nationality or background, reinforcing a global commitment to dignity, equality and compassion.

"Khalsa Aid International exemplifies the very spirit of humanitarian service," said Lions Clubs International President A.P. Singh. "Under Ravi Singh's leadership, the organization has brought compassion, dignity and life-saving support to people facing extraordinary hardship. We are honored to recognize both Khalsa Aid International's global impact and Ravi's unwavering commitment to serving those most in need."

The award will be presented during a special ceremony at the 2026 Lions International Convention in Hong Kong, China, where thousands of Lions from around the world will gather to celebrate service and international fellowship.

"I am deeply honored to receive this award from Lions International - a recognition that belongs to our volunteers, team members and Khalsa Aid leadership. This is a testament to their dedication to providing dignity to every person we are privileged to serve," said Ravi Singh. "This award shows what becomes possible when shared values of humanity and service rise above borders and boundaries."

For more than 100 years, Lions International has mobilized volunteers to address critical global challenges, including vision care, hunger relief, disaster response, childhood cancer and environmental sustainability. Recognizing Khalsa Aid International reflects Lions International's continued commitment to advancing measurable humanitarian impact worldwide.

Khalsa Aid International Founder and CEO, Ravi Singh



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About Khalsa Aid International

Khalsa Aid is a UK-based international non-profit humanitarian organization established in 1999. Guided by the Sikh principle of seva (selfless service) and the ethos "Recognize the whole human race as one," the organization provides emergency relief and humanitarian assistance to communities affected by natural disasters, conflict and other crises worldwide, without discrimination.

About Ravi Singh

Ravi Singh is the CEO and Founder of Khalsa Aid, an international humanitarian aid organisation based in Slough, UK. Ravi's passion to serve, and vision to create positive change, has seen him lead from the frontline in areas of humanitarian crisis for over 27 years. Whether it has been in response to man-made conflicts or natural disasters, Ravi has launched aid missions in over 50 countries and helped establish networks with local NGO groups to provide immediate short-term and long-term sustainable relief.

About Lions International

Lions International represents Lions Clubs International and Lions Clubs International Foundation. Lions take on some of the greatest challenges facing our communities and the world through the service of 1.4 million members in 50,000 clubs and the grant-funding support of our foundation. We improve health and well-being, strengthen communities and support those in need, locally and globally. At Lions International, we are serving a world in need. Learn more about who we are and what we do at lionsclubs.org.

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Source: Lions International