CRN's prestigious list celebrates women who have made a positive difference in the IT ecosystem, advancing channel excellence

Keepit, the only independent, cloud-native data protection and recovery provider, proudly announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Jill Miracle, Director of Channel Sales for the Americas at Keepit, on the prestigious Women of the Channel list for 2026.

Keepit operates a 100 percent channel-led go-to-market model, with all sales delivered through value-added resellers, managed service providers, GSI's and strategic alliances. In January, Keepit announced its strengthened global channel team to execute its unified, global partner strategy, becoming the most partner-friendly IT vendor in the world.

This annual CRN list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem. The CRN 2026 Women of the Channel honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to advancing channel excellence and supporting the success of their partners and customers.

About Jill Miracle

Jill Miracle is Director of Channel Sales for the Americas at Keepit, where she leads partner growth and execution across the region. She brings more than two decades of experience in enterprise technology and cybersecurity, with senior channel and sales roles at Nasuni, Forsythe Technology, EMC, Isilon Systems, and Dell Technologies. Jill is known for building strong partner relationships, driving regional performance, and translating strategy into consistent results globally.

"It's a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel. We're proud to recognize their impact and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of our industry."

"Jill is a trailblazer and an integral part of our global channel team. Keepit has ambitious goals, and Jill has fearlessly stepped up to the plate to lead our efforts in the Americas. We're proud that Jill is being recognized by CRN and the wider channel community," says Jan Ursi, VP of Global Channels at Keepit.

The 2026 Women of the Channel will be featured online beginning May 4 at crn.com/wotc.

About Keepit

Keepit provides a next-level SaaS data protection platform purpose-built for the cloud. Securing data in a vendor-independent cloud safeguards essential business applications, boosts cyber resilience, and future-proofs data protection. Unique, separate, and immutable data storage with no third-party sub-processors ensures compliance with local regulations and mitigates the impact of ransomware while guaranteeing continuous data access, business continuity, and fast and effective disaster recovery. Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices and data centers worldwide, more than 20,000 companies trust Keepit for its ease of use and effortless backup and recovery of cloud data.

For more information visit https://www.keepit.com/ or follow Keepit on LinkedIn

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

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Contacts:

The Channel Company Contact:

Jessica Beaudet

The Channel Company

jbeaudet@thechannelcompany.com

RedIron PR for Keepit:

Kari Ritacco

kari@redironpr.com