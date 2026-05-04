Satellite Propulsion Market worth $4.66 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the satellite propulsion market is expected to reach USD 4.66 billion in 2031, from USD 2.07 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 17.6%.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 120 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Satellite Propulsion Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Satellite Propulsion Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2031

2020-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 2.07 billion

USD 2.07 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 4.66 billion

USD 4.66 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 17.6%

Satellite Propulsion Market Trends & Insights:

The satellite propulsion market is growing as satellites are used for more complex, longer missions across communication, earth observation, navigation, and defense. As operators expand constellations and launch higher-value satellites, propulsion systems are becoming more important for orbit control, mission management, and safe end-of-life disposal. This trend is pushing satellite manufacturers and propulsion suppliers to develop lighter, more efficient, and reliable systems. The focus is on helping satellites operate smoothly, reduce launch weight, and improve overall mission cost over time.

By Propulsion Technology, the electric segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 18.1% between 2026 and 2031.

By End user, the commercial segment is expected to be dominant during the forecast period.

By region, the US satellite propulsion market is estimated to account for a 84.6% share in 2026.

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By end user, commercial is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

The commercial segment is expected to hold the largest share of the satellite propulsion industry because private satellite operators are launching satellites at a much faster pace for communication, broadband internet, earth observation, and IoT services. These satellites require propulsion systems for orbit raising, station keeping, collision avoidance, repositioning, and end-of-life deorbiting. The rise of large LEO constellations is also increasing the need for propulsion systems that are affordable and reliable.

By platform, medium (1,201-2,000 kg) is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

The medium (1,201-2,000 kg) segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period because these satellites are widely used for communication, navigation, and earth observation missions. They usually carry heavier payloads and require longer operating life, so they need more powerful and efficient propulsion systems than small satellites. At the same time, electric propulsion helps them reduce mass, use fuel more efficiently, and achieve greater mission flexibility.

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Asia Pacific is expected to be the second fastest-growing region during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to be the second-fastest-growing region over the forecast period, mainly because countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are investing more in satellite manufacturing, launches, and overall space infrastructure. This region is also seeing strong demand for communications, surveillance, weather monitoring, and defense-related space use.

Northrop Grumman (US), Safran SA (France), Thales Alenia Space (France), ArianeGroup GmbH (Germany), and Space Technologies, Inc. (US) are the major players in the satellite propulsion companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the world.

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