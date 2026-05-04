Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQB: BRKCF) (FSE: 2NZ) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the first four holes of the 2026 reverse circulation drill program on its flagship Sunnyside Project located in Arizona, USA. Assay results show several broad areas of shallow, high-grade copper-zinc-silver mineralization hosted within the Sunnyside Monzonite Porphyry. See Table 1 for complete significant results.

Highlights include:

0.45% Cu over 392.19m from 3.05m to 396.24m in hole SUN26-002R including: 0.90% Cu over 60.96m from 173.74m to 234.70m 0.93% Cu over 60.96m from 265.18m to 326.14m Hole ended in mineralization



0.29% Cu over 454.15m from 3.05m to 457.20m in hole SUN26-001R including: 0.95% Cu over 39.63m from 248.41m to 288.04m Hole ended in mineralization



0.64% Cu over 53.34m from 7.62m to 60.96m in hole SUN26-003R Hole ended in mineralization



0.12% Cu and 0.15% Zinc over 21.33m from 3.05m to 24.38m in hole SUN26-004R The hole intercepted a fault gouge and was terminated at 24.38 meters. Hole ended in mineralization



High grade zones including 3.05m averaging 2.75% Copper & 73.5 g/t Silver from 313.94m to 316.99m in hole SUN26-001R.

"The 2026 exploration program is focused on near surface copper and silver targets that can quickly add value to the portfolio," CEO William Wulftange commented. He further stated, "The program is testing a very promising copper-silver target within the Chalcocite Zone that currently extends 600 metres east-west and 650 metres north, referred to as the Triple C target. We expect the mineral footprint will continue to expand as new results are received. Stay tuned!"

The Triple C target lies within the Chalcocite Zone (see Figure 1) and is one of several priority targets on the Sunnyside Project. This area has not been systematically drilled in more than 50 years, with only a limited number of holes completed by ASARCO from the 1970s to the mid-1990s. The limited historical drilling tested near-surface mineralization with nine shallow holes along with four deeper holes that tested the lower porphyry target. Following completion of the current program, the Company will review the results and design a program to test the mid-level porphyry target, infill mineral bodies as needed and test other high priority targets, including the extension of the Peake deposit onto the Sunnyside Property.

Table 1: Significant Results Table. True thickness/widths of mineralization are unknown at this time. (QP and QAQC approved)

HOLE From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Ag

(ppm) SUN26-001R* 3.05 457.20 454.15 0.29 0.06 0.02 4.8 incl. 305 114.30 111.25 0.4 0.12 0.03 5.6 incl. 53.34 59.44 6.10 1.26 0.04 0.03 12.8 incl. 74.68 76.20 1.52 1.34 0.04 0.02 13.6 incl. 248.41 288.04 39.62 0.95 0.05 NSV 11.77 incl. 251.46 263.65 12.19 1.45 0.05 NSV 17.85 incl. 274.32 288.04 13.72 1.05 0.04 NSV 12.4 incl 313.94 316.99 3.05 2.745 0.23 NSV 73.5 incl. 397.76 457.20 59.44 0.3575 0.03 NSV 4.5 incl. 414.53 416.05 1.52 1.07 0.05 NSV 11.5 incl. 452.63 454.15 1.52 1.01 NSV NSV 3.7 HOLE From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Ag

(ppm) SUN26-002R* 3.05 396.24 393.192 0.45 0.06 0.02 5.4 incl. 47.24 48.77 1.52 1.19 0.05 0.02 28.3 incl. 155.45 156.97 1.52 1.36 0.04 0.01 16.5 incl. 173.74 234.70 60.96 0.9 0.02 0.01 11.5 incl. 265.18 326.14 60.96 0.93 0.03 0.02 7.4 incl. 266.70 274.32 7.62 1.66 0.01 0.01 8.9

301.75 315.47 13.72 1.47 0.04 0.03 13.6 incl. 336.80 338.33 1.52 1.19 0.04 0.01 10

349.00 350.52 1.52 1.06 0.04 0.02 9.6

379.48 381.00 1.52 1.09 0.05 0.01 8.9 HOLE From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Ag

(ppm) SUN26-003R* 4.57 304.80 300.23 0.25 0.10 0.03 2.9

7.62 60.96 53.34 0.64 0.12 0.04 8.7 incl. 15.24 27.43 12.19 1.04 0.02 0.02 9.0

35.05 36.58 1.52 0.11 0.84 0.15 5.2

47.24 48.77 1.52 1.21 0.13 0.04 8.6

53.34 54.86 1.52 1.20 0.03 0.03 11.8

57.91 59.44 1.52 3.04 NSV 0.04 42.4

156.97 158.50 1.52 0.08 0.03 0.01 0.6 HOLE From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Ag

(ppm) SUN26-004R* 3.05 24.38 21.34 0.12 0.15 0.04 6

The Company expects continued drilling will expand the mineral footprint laterally in all directions. Figure 2 is a cross-sectional view of the Triple C target with historical and recent drill hole traces. Please note that the middle and lower porphyry targets remain to be tested to identify additional higher grade copper mineral bodies within the broad average grade intervals depicted.

Alan Roberts, Barksdale VP of Exploration, adds that, "The current and historical data confirm that the high-grade hypogene copper mineralization at Sunnyside is part of a significant porphyry copper deposit without a supergene enrichment zone". He continues, " The hypogene-style mineralization was interpreted from Cu isotope analysis of Chalcocite in SUN-002 and TM-8 drill cores."

Phase II Program Update

As at May 1, 2026, Barksdale has completed 13 drill holes, totaling 13,475 ft (4,107m). Drilling to date has focused on targets within the Chalcocite Zone. Alford Drilling works a 20 day-on/8 day-off, two 12-hour shift schedule and has agreed to augment the drill schedule by adding a third crew to cover one 12-hour shift during the 8 day-off slots so drilling will proceed non-stop.

Upcoming drilling will target structural extensions of the World's Fair Mine (Ag-Pb-Au) and Josephine vein (Ag-Pb), coincident with chargeability anomalies in the northeast part of the Sunnyside Property. The program will finish with holes testing fracture study anomalies before pausing for the monsoon. Barksdale will resume drilling Triple C and other targets in September, using reverse circulation or diamond core methods.

Geologic Information

The results received from the first four holes indicate broad zones of high-grade porphyry style hypogene Copper-Zinc-Silver mineralization; the Company's geologists believe that the assay results are consistent with the sericitic to advanced argillic alteration zone in the upper portions of a porphyry copper-style mineral deposit.

The mineralization is hosted within sericitic to advanced argillic altered Quartz Monzonite to Monzonite Porphyry intrusive and associated intrusive breccias. The alteration observed is both pervasive and intense, characterized primarily by sericite and quartz, which are subsequently overprinted by pyrophyllite, quartz, and barite. This sequence is locally overprinted by late-stage silicification, featuring quartz veins and veinlets. These alteration characteristics place the identified zone of mineralization within the upper levels of a porphyry-style mineral deposit. To date, there is no indication of a supergene enrichment zone or blanket.

The mineralization occurs as coarse- to fine-grained disseminated and vein sulfides commonly associated with quartz, and are composed mainly of Chalcopyrite (a copper-iron sulfide), Covellite (copper sulfide), Chalcocite (copper sulfide), and Tennantite (copper sulfosalt); pyrite (iron sulfide) is a noted accessory but occurs in lower quantities than the copper sulfides. Visual estimates of the sulfide minerals present often exceed 10% of the material observed under the stereo microscope. Sphalerite has also been observed in significant quantities and occurs as fine-grained honey to brown colored disseminated crystals, and occasionally in veinlets which were identified under ultra-violet light (sphalerite fluoresces yellow-orange under short-wave ultraviolet light).

Figure 1. Sunnyside 2026 Drill hole location map. Aerial view showing the Chalcocite Zone and Triple C target currently being drilled, along with deposit shapes of South 32's Taylor and Peake deposits. Green pin shapes are holes to-be-drilled and blue pin traces are holes completed. Please note location of A-A' cross section.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/295753_54db8987f4f57a0f_002full.jpg

Figure 2: 2026 Drill hole cross section, view to the North, with geology. Please note the Triple C target centres on the underlying porphyry intusive. Blue pin traces are 2026 Barksdale holes along with the deeper black hole traces on the right margin. The TR-10 and TR-14 holes show mineralization in the porphyry system and lie up to 800 metres off section. The historical mid-level and deep intervals in TM-8 are reported with a minimum cut-off grade applied, resulting in two mineralized bodies shown. Dashed line segments are approximate or proposed locations as in the case of the Harshaw Creek Fault.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/295753_54db8987f4f57a0f_003full.jpg

Sampling and QAQC Protocols

Reverse circulation chip samples are placed in bar coded sample bags at the drill rig; samples averaging 5kgs are collected from the drill site by Barksdale representatives and transported to a locked, gated compound where they are dried prior to shipping. Dried samples are then placed in large totes and transferred to a Skyline Assayers truck for transport to the assay laboratory in Tucson, Arizona. All samples for this drill program are being submitted for multi-element and gold analysis at Skyline Assayers & Laboratories of Tucson, Arizona. Samples are primary crushed to >75% passing -10 mesh (2000 microns) and then pulverized to >95% passing -150 mesh (100 microns). Gold is then analyzed by fire assay AAS using a 30g charge. Multi-element analysis was conducted using 2 separate methods: 1) Aqua Regia digestion with ICP-OES analysis for 31 elements, and 2) Multi Acid with HF near total digestions with ICP-OES analysis for 24 elements. All pulps and coarse rejects will be retained and returned to the Company for long-term storage.

Quality assurance & Quality Control (QAQC) samples were inserted into the sample stream at a 6% overall ratio comprising 2% certified reference materials or standards, 2% blank material, and 2% field duplicates that are collected at the drill. Results from the QAQC program are reviewed by the Qualified Person (QP) for the Company to assure assay result accuracy and precision prior to any data being released to the market.

QP Statement

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alan Roberts, Vice President of Exploration of the Company, a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologist (AIPG # 11260) and is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Flagship Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver project in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP.

William Wulftange

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "targets", "intends", "potential", "indicates", "may", "will", "would", "could" or "should", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the continuation, timing and results of the Company's 2026 drill program; the potential to expand the mineralized footprint at the Sunnyside Project; the interpretation of drill results; the potential for additional drilling, including testing of mid-level and deeper porphyry targets; the potential extension of mineralization, including toward the Peake deposit; the Company's exploration plans and objectives; and the potential economic significance of the mineralization encountered.

These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to: the continuity of mineralization between drill holes; the accuracy of geological interpretations; the reliability of assay results; the availability of financing on reasonable terms; the ability to obtain required permits and approvals in a timely manner; and general business and economic conditions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and factors include, among others: risks related to exploration and development activities, including that drilling results may not be indicative of future results; uncertainty in the estimation of mineral resources; operational risks; fluctuations in commodity prices; risks related to the availability of financing; regulatory and permitting risks; environmental risks; weather and seasonal factors (including impacts of monsoon conditions on operations); and general economic, market and business conditions.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this news release, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Barksdale Resources Corp.