With combined business spend on loyalty, employee recognition, and channel incentives projected to exceed $80 billion by the 2030s, the incentive industry is entering a period of rapid scale and strategic pressure.

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In response, the Incentive Marketing Association (IMA) launched a new suite of resources designed to help incentive professionals navigate an environment that's becoming more specialized, fragmented, and central to business performance.

"It's not just more money coming in-it's more complexity," said Vince Chiofolo, President of the Incentive Engagement Solution Providers (IESP). "Buyers are demanding programs that evolve fast, integrate deeply, and feel personal at scale. These new tools were built for that."

IMA's Suite of Tools Includes:

New Industry Report Inside the Incentive Buyer's Mind

Drawn from insights of 50+ program owners, the report from Inside the Incentive Buyer's Mind breaks down the changing expectations of today's buyers. This report will help:

Leaders navigating incentive program investment

Solution providers looking to sharpen their pitch

Teams building for scale, precision, and performance

EngageIQ The First AI Assistant Built for Incentive Education

Now live via ChatGPT integration, EngageIQ answers real-time questions about segmentation, program design, reward models, and strategy logic.

EngageIQ brings structure to the conversations around recognition, loyalty, and incentives, and puts credible, focused knowledge within reach.

Motivation Insiders Podcast Relaunch

A sharper, more frequent series focused on the voices moving the industry forward-from practitioners and platform leaders to marketers and incentive buyers. Each episode on the Motivation Insiders Podcast brings together experts to discuss different aspects of behavioral science and how you can use them to improve your incentive and recognition programs.

Global Insights on Incentive Recognition

The IMA Global Incentives Recognition Report consolidates insights from executives and companies for industry professionals seeking a better understanding of the global landscape of incentive and recognition.

The report offers a focused lens, providing structure, depth and actionable insights across regions and roles. This forms a structured and scalable knowledge base-designed to deliver both global comparability and local relevance.

Recognition Professionals Certification

Built on Recognition Professionals International's (RPI) 7 Best Practice Standards and supported by decades of research, the CRP designation establishes you as a leader in the art and science of employee recognition.

Access all the tools at www.incentivemarketing.org

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Contacts:

hsmith@incentivemarketing.org

(952) 928-4649