Canadian National Railway Company: CN Reports April Grain Movement

MONTREAL, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that in April it moved 3.2 million metric tonnes of grain from Western Canada, again setting a new monthly record for grain movement. That makes eight months of strong performance for this crop year, with seven months being new monthly records. CN's strong network performance is enabling a record-setting volume pace as a result of the steady export demand, the available grain and CN's efficient operations across both export corridors and within Canada and the US.

As farmers across Western Canada enter the seeding season, CN remains focused on providing consistent and reliable service to support the agricultural supply chain. The Company continues to work closely with customers and supply chain partners to ensure capacity is in place to meet ongoing demand and position the network for the upcoming crop year.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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