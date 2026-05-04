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PR Newswire
04.05.2026 17:06 Uhr
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G-P Positioned as the Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Employer of Record (EOR) Solutions, 2026 by QKS Group

G-P achieves the highest position among all vendors with strong ratings in technology excellence and customer impact

BOSTON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G-P (Globalization Partners), recognized as the undisputed leader in global employment by industry analysts, today announced it has been named the top technology leader in the 2026 SPARK Matrix for Employer of Record (EOR) Platforms. QKS Group highlights G-P's technology leadership, citing its strong global employment platform, broad country coverage and compliance-first innovation.

"We are honored to be recognized once again as the leader in helping companies unlock the full potential of the global workforce," said Nat Natarajan, Chief Operating Officer, G-P. "The continued recognition reinforces G-P's leadership in global employment, innovation in agentic AI, and shows that we aren't just participating in the EOR industry - we are leading its transformation."

This ranking marks the second consecutive year G-P has secured the top position, coinciding with the second year of the report's publication. This ranking highlights G-P's role as a technology-first leader in global HR. By pioneering Agentic AI in global employment and a compliance-as-code architecture, G-P continues to move beyond simple automation to provide the foundational operating system for international expansion.

"G-P strengthens global employment operations through a mature compliance governance framework and AI-powered capabilities embedded across its platform. Its dual-layered AI architecture combines automation with a human-in-the-loop approach, allowing organizations to streamline administrative workflows while maintaining regulatory confidence," said Sriraj Amrithraj, Principal Analyst at QKS Group.

Amrithraj continued, "G-P Gia delivers real-time guidance using a proprietary knowledge base built on vetted compliance content and government sources, while G-P Assist helps automate document generation, record updates and other operational tasks. In addition, G-P's Global Compliance Engine translates complex employment regulations into actionable intelligence, helping enterprises navigate labor law changes, reduce risk exposure and improve operational efficiency across international markets. Combined with its extensive in-country HR and legal expertise, G-P offers a compelling value proposition for multinational organizations seeking compliant and scalable global employment solutions."

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix delivers strategic insights that help users assess provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

Download the full report and learn more about how G-P is leading the EOR industry here.

About G-P
G-P (Globalization Partners) is the recognized leader in global employment, ranked No. 1 in every industry analyst report. G-P's global employment platform delivers everything companies of all sizes need to manage the full employee lifecycle with its trusted Global HR Agent, G-P Gia, and AI-powered Employer of Record (EOR) and Contractor products. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries with more than a decade of global employment experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and its unmatched proprietary knowledge base.

G-P: Global Made Possible
To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via LinkedIn, X, Facebook or check out our Blog.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/g-p-positioned-as-the-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-employer-of-record-eor-solutions-2026-by-qks-group-302760813.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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