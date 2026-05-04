IFS Softeon Recognized as a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems for the 15th Consecutive Year

RESTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / IFS Softeon, the warehouse management system (WMS) provider delivering visibility from the boardroom to the warehouse floor, today announced it has been named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems for the 15th consecutive year. We believe this continued recognition reflects both strong execution and a clear, forward-looking strategy aligned to the evolving needs of modern supply chains.

Gartner delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Its expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization's mission-critical priorities. The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluates vendors based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. We are honored to be included among the recognized vendors in this important report

As part of IFS, Softeon now brings together deep warehouse execution expertise with AI-driven, end-to-end supply chain intelligence, enabling organizations to drive greater efficiency, visibility, and control across planning and fulfillment. This next chapter strengthens our ability to deliver innovation at scale while maintaining the flexibility and focus that have long defined Softeon.

"We see a clear shift in the market from warehouse management to intelligent execution," said Jim Hoefflin, CEO, IFS Softeon. "IFS Softeon is uniquely positioned to lead that shift, combining proven Tier 1 WMS capabilities with AI-driven orchestration and end-to-end supply chain intelligence. By closing the gap between planning and execution, we help our customers make faster, better decisions and maintain performance even in the face of constant disruption."

IFS Softeon Warehouse Management System (WMS) delivers exceptional scalability, supporting the full range of distribution operations, from straightforward Level 1 facilities to the most complex Level 5 environments, all within a single, unified platform.

We believe our placement in the Gartner Magic Quadrant reflects IFS Softeon's ability to go beyond traditional warehouse management, delivering intelligent, real-time execution across complex fulfillment environments. By orchestrating labor, inventory, and automation in real time, organizations can maintain flow, protect throughput, and adapt quickly to changing demand.

With the added strength of IFS, these capabilities extend beyond the warehouse, connecting planning and execution to enable more informed decisions across the enterprise. This helps eliminate the gap between what the business plans and what the warehouse can deliver.

To download your complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems and learn more about strengths and cautions for IFS Softeon and other recognized vendors, click here.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, Simon Tunstall, Rishabh Narang, Federica Stufano, 29, April, 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally. MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used here with permission. All rights reserved.

About IFS Softeon

IFS Softeon is a warehouse management system (WMS) provider delivering visibility from the boardroom to the warehouse floor. Powered by Industrial AI, IFS Softeon combines deep industry expertise, robotics orchestration, and proven warehouse execution in a single, seamless offering. For over two decades, we have helped our customers optimize their fulfillment operations. IFS Softeon is laser-focused on customer results, with a 100% track record of deployment success. As part of IFS, Softeon combines its tier-1 warehouse management expertise with the scale, global reach, and AI-driven capabilities of IFS, creating a powerful platform for end-to-end supply chain intelligence. We believe warehouse leaders shouldn't have to settle for a one-size-fits-all approach to technology. For more information, please visit www.softeon.com.

IFS Softeon Press Contacts:

Michael Catalino

IFS Softeon, Director, Public Relations and Analyst Relations

Email: mcatalino@softeon.com

SOURCE: Softeon

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ifs-softeon-recognized-as-a-visionary-in-gartnerr-magic-quadrantt-1162352