Industry Veteran to Assume Responsibility of Company's Financial Operations

Joins Strong Senior Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth of Enterprise AI-powered Platform

Smartsheet today announced the appointment of Josh Schauer as its Chief Financial Officer. Schauer joins Smartsheet with deep financial expertise, most recently having served as Chief Financial Officer at insightsoftware. Prior to insightsoftware, he held significant financial roles at Longview Solutions and Verisae.

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Josh Schauer joins Smartsheet as its Chief Financial Officer

Schauer is responsible for building the operating model that delivers durable revenue growth for Smartsheet and ensures the company's financial strength. Working with CEO Rajeev Singh, the board and Senior Leadership Team, he will drive operational excellence, financial discipline and ensure Smartsheet is investing to deliver Enterprise AI capabilities to its customers.

"Josh is joining Smartsheet at a pivotal moment, and I couldn't be more excited to welcome him to the team. His financial expertise and tech industry background make him the ideal partner for the leadership team as we transform our business and invest boldly in enterprise AI to fuel our next phase of growth," said Rajeev Singh. "We're building something special, and I'm confident Josh will play a critical role in our success."

Schauer's background leading financial operations will be central as the company accelerates its investments and development of its Enterprise AI-powered work platform. Smartsheet has deep customer relationships, proven workflows, and contextual data about how work gets done, which is critical for making AI useful in the enterprise. Smartsheet AI is personalized, context-aware and compounds in value as it gains experience with an individual's, team's or organization's work patterns. Its open architecture lets teams connect their own tools and deploy AI agents across the enterprise, keeping companies in control of their AI strategy.

"There are only a handful of enterprise software companies with 120,000 customers, a global and growing presence, and more than $1 billion in annual recurring revenue, and Smartsheet is positioned to build on that foundation and deliver sustained growth for customers in Enterprise AI," said Josh Schauer, Smartsheet Chief Financial Officer. "I'm excited about the company's mission and opportunity, and look forward to working closely with Rajeev, the senior leadership team and the full company as we embrace the future of AI."

In addition to Schauer, the company recently added industry veteran Robson Grieve as its Chief Marketing Officer and Toyan Espeut as Chief Customer Officer. Kelsi McDonald Harris has taken on the role of Chief Business Officer, and Pratima Arora has expanded her remit as Chief Product and Technology Officer.

"The quality of high-caliber executives joining Smartsheet is a testament to the company's opportunity and growth potential," said Singh. "The best minds want to solve hard problems and work alongside other like-minded leaders, and that's the leadership team we've been able to assemble at Smartsheet. I have every confidence in this team to help Smartsheet increase its importance with enterprise customers globally."

Schauer assumes responsibility from Kurt Shintaffer, who has been acting Chief Financial Officer since July 2025.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet unites people, data and AI to turn strategy into measurable enterprise impact. Smartsheet gives enterprises the speed, governance and trust to execute complex work across portfolios, operations and IT on a single, secure system. Smartsheet empowers millions of users to move faster, reduce risk and realize ROI with confidence. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Lisa Henthorn

pr@smartsheet.com