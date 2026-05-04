Tax990 Launches Major Platform Upgrade with Protection Plus and Expanded Filing Tools Ahead of the May 15th Form 990 Deadline

Tax990's new features deliver centralized compliance management, $1M audit protection, and greater filing flexibility for nonprofit organizations nationwide.

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Tax990, a leading electronic filing platform for nonprofit tax returns, today announced a comprehensive set of platform enhancements designed to streamline compliance, expand protection, and modernize the filing experience for organizations of all sizes. The updates include new dashboard infrastructure, audit assistance partnership, expanded form support, and a range of usability improvements.

With the May 15th deadline for 990 series forms approaching these features were created to make filing simpler than ever.

Introducing the Multi-Unit Filer Dashboard

Tax990 has launched a new account-type for Multi-Unit filers, a solution for organizations that file on behalf of multiple chapters, units, or member organizations. The console currently supports two distinct operational models, with custom solutions also available:

Central Admin-Driven Filing: Administrators take full ownership of the filing process by sending and tracking authorization requests, accessing the Tax990 application on behalf of member units, and submitting returns.

Individual Member Unit-Driven Filing: Each organization manages its own filings independently, while the central administrator maintains full visibility into filing status across the entire network and can send reminders directly from within the platform.

Tax990 Partners with Protection Plus for $1M Audit Assistance

Tax990 has announced a partnership with Protection Plus to provide audit and tax resolution assistance on all 990 series returns filed through the platform on or after January 1, 2026.

Each eligible accepted return is backed by up to $1 million in professional tax resolution services. In the event of an IRS notice, inquiry, or audit related to a return filed through Tax990, organizations will have access to a dedicated team of Enrolled Agents, CPAs, and credentialed tax attorneys. Protection remains active for up to three years from each return's filing date.

Expanded Form Support: CA 109, Form 8453-EO, and Form 8911

Tax990 has added support for three new forms, extending its capabilities for both federal and state-level compliance.

California Form 109 : Supports state-level Unrelated Business Income (UBI) reporting, allowing organizations to prepare and file directly with the California Franchise Tax Board from within Tax990. This makes Tax990 the only independent e-file provider to currently offer Form 109.

Form 8453-EO : The electronic signature authorization document is now fully integrated into the Tax990 workflow for both CA Form 199 and CA Form 109, providing a guided, step-by-step signing process without requiring filers to manage the process externally.

Form 8911 within Form 3800 on the 990-T: Tax990 now captures the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Refueling Property Credit calculation on Form 3800 of the 990-T.

Bulk 990-N Filing Now Available

Organizations can now submit multiple 990-N e-postcards in a single session, streamlining the filing process for those managing several organizations at once.

Tax Professional Features

Email Customization: Organizations can now customize the sender information on Tax990-generated emails. Allowing communications to appear as coming directly from the organization rather than a third-party system.

Logo and Brand Name Customization: Users can upload their organization's logo and set a custom brand name, ensuring all reviewer and approver communications reflect the organization's identity.

About Tax990

Tax990 is the premier, IRS-authorized e-file provider of nonprofit tax forms. Tax990 provides solutions for nonprofits that are required to file Form 990-N, 990-EZ, 990, 990-PF, 990-T, CA Form 199, CA Form 109, Form 8868, Form 1120-POL, and Form 8038-CP. With advanced features and affordable pricing, the goal of Tax990 is to help nonprofits file easily, so they can continue to keep doing good.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises, headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, has created cutting-edge software solutions for e-filing and business management since 2009. The company's suite of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, TaxExemptBonds, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

For all media inquiries, please contact Caleb Flachman, Marketing Manager, at caleb@spanenterprises.com.

SOURCE: Tax990

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tax990-launches-major-platform-upgrade-with-protection-plus-and-1163473