Regulatory News:

NFL BIOSCIENCES (Euronext Growth Paris FR0014003XT0 ALFNL), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative botanical drugs for the treatment of addictions, announces that its work on NFL-102, its drug candidate for smoking cessation, has been selected for two poster presentations at major international scientific events in June 2026.

1) College on Problems of Drug Dependence (CPDD), June 13-17, 2026

The Company will present a poster at the annual meeting of the College on Problems of Drug Dependence (CPDD), to be held from June 13 to 17, 2026 in Portland, United States. This leading conference, with nearly a century of history, brings together the world's foremost experts in the field of addictions. NFL Biosciences' work was selected following the conference's scientific review process.

The poster will focus on the initial results relating to the mechanism of action of NFL-102, recently highlighted by the team of Dr. Nicolas Tournier, Director of the BioMaps laboratory at the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), as well as on the resulting clinical program.

In agreement with the CEA, the presentation will be delivered by Prof. Scott Lukas (McLean Hospital Harvard Medical School), former President of the CPDD.

2) NIDA International Forum, June 3-4, 2026

NFL Biosciences will also present a poster at the 2026 NIDA International Forum, organized by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, which will be held virtually from June 3 to 4, 2026. This international forum is organized in parallel with the annual CPDD meeting. The Company's work was also selected as part of the forum's scientific review process.

In this context, the poster will focus on the development of the NFL-102 drug candidate for smoking cessation, through the protocol of the TONIC study, currently in preparation, which aims to confirm safety and efficacy and to select the dose for Phase 3.

The selection of this work at two leading international scientific events highlights the scientific community's interest in the innovative approach developed by NFL Biosciences and reflects the growing recognition of its advances in the treatment of addictions.

About NFL Biosciences: www.nflbiosciences.com

NFL Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company based in the Montpellier region (France) developing botanical drug candidates for the treatment of addictions. NFL Biosciences' ambition is to provide new natural therapeutic solutions that are safer and more effective for people worldwide, including in low- and middle-income countries. NFL-101 and NFL-102 are standardized tobacco leaf extracts protected by four patent families. NFL Biosciences aims to offer smokers who wish to quit a natural, safe, easy-to-administer and personalized alternative. NFL Biosciences is also developing NFL-301, a natural drug candidate intended to reduce alcohol consumption and has a drug development program targeting cannabis use disorders.

NFL Biosciences shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0014003XT0 ALNFL).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260504643743/en/

Contacts:

NewCap

Investor Relations Media Relations

Mathilde Bohin Jérémy Digel

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

E-mail: nfl@newcap.eu

NFL Biosciences

Bruno Lafont

Tel: +33 (0)4 11 93 76 67

E-mail: info@nflbiosciences.com