Battery Council International: BCI Names Hollingsworth & Vose its 2026 Innovation Award Winner

Glass Electrode Material solution honored for enhancements to lead battery chargeability

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Hollingsworth & Vose Company has been awarded the 2026 BCI Innovation Award by Battery Council International for its development of a unique glass fibrous matrix electrode.

The innovation, known as Glass Electrode Material (GEM), helps generate and support a unique microporous structure within the lead active mass of a battery to enhance chargeability performance and cycle life reliability without impacting water loss.

"Battery innovation is thriving, and Hollingsworth & Vose is a great example of technological leadership and product evolution that advances the capabilities of the storied lead battery," said Roger Miksad, President and Executive Director of BCI. "For roughly two centuries, H&V has supported the economy of the future. BCI is proud to celebrate this recent innovation, and we look forward to seeing what's next."

GEM technology improves recharge efficiency through enhanced charge acceptance, reducing fuel-related emissions while improving battery performance, durability, and cycle life reliability. With approximately three times higher Dynamic Charge Acceptance (DCA), GEM enables next-generation start-stop systems that supports fuel economy gains of up to 5%. Its fast recharge response also makes it well suited for advanced 12-V architectures in hybrid (HEV, PHEV) and electric vehicle auxiliary systems. The technology platform is applicable across multiple energy storage applications, including automotive batteries, motive power for forklifts, and stationary backup power solutions. Hollingsworth & Vose developed GEM in partnership with ArcActive.

"As other great innovations in lead battery technology that have reshaped our world, GEM technology has true potential for creating a more sustainable future. We expect this technology will be a great tool for battery manufacturers for enhanced performance and enable lead batteries to compete better with alternative chemistries," said Nicolas Clement, R&D Director, and Dr. Amogh Karwa, Director of Product management.

Learn more about Glass Electrode Material (GEM) from Hollingsworth & Vose:

https://www.hollingsworth-vose.com/industries/gem-lead-acid-battery-plate-alternative/

Also receiving Honorable Mention recognition for their 2026 Innovation Award submission was the joint work of East Penn Manufacturing and Silicon Joule, for their collaboration on the first commercial bi-pole battery based on lead chemistry and treated silicon wafers.

Battery Council International annually presents this award to celebrate innovation in equipment, processes, services, and products that advance the lead battery industry. The award was established to honor industry thought leader, Sally Breidegam Miksiewicz, the former CEO of East Penn Manufacturing Co.

To watch a video of each submission to this year's BCI Innovation Award and to learn more about the annual contest, visit https://batterycouncil.org/about/innovation-award

For more information, contact media@batterycouncil.org.

About Battery Council International

Battery Council International (BCI) is the leading trade association representing the global battery industry. Founded in 1924, BCI advocates and educates on behalf of battery manufacturers and recyclers, marketers and retailers, suppliers of raw materials and equipment, and battery distributors. With a unified voice, BCI conveys an industry-wide commitment to sustainability, safety, and science. BCI unites stakeholders across the battery industry to promote education, science, and advocacy efforts to support the next generation of energy storage solutions. Learn more at https://batterycouncil.org/

About Hollingsworth & Vose

H&V is a global manufacturer of advanced materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications. H&V's advanced materials contribute to a cleaner world through their use in products that provide clean air, clean liquids, and energy storage. Family-owned for seven generations, the company is headquartered in East Walpole, Massachusetts, U.S.A. Learn more at www.hollingsworth-vose.com.

SOURCE: Battery Council International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/bci-names-hollingsworth-and-vose-its-2026-innovation-award-winner-1161923