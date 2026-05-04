MEDIA ALERT: IBM CEO ARVIND KRISHNA TO OPEN IBM THINK 2026, OUTLINING HOW AI AND QUANTUM WILL DEFINE THE ENTERPRISE

BOSTON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tune in live Tuesday, May 5 at 8:30 a.m. ET as IBM (NYSE: IBM) CEO Arvind Krishna opens IBM Think 2026 and explains how AI is becoming the defining force in business, what it takes to lead, and how quantum computing is emerging as the next frontier.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 5, 8:30 a.m. ET: https://www.ibm.com/events/think

Krishna will unveil his most comprehensive set of enterprise AI announcements to date, with new capabilities designed to help organizations move beyond pilots and put AI to work across the business. Drawing on IBM's own transformation, Krishna will show how enterprises are embedding AI across operations, data, and decision making - and why hybrid cloud, AI, and quantum are converging into a new source of competitive advantage.

IBM's flagship annual conference will bring together more than 5,000 senior business and technology leaders from over 80 countries to explore how organizations are putting agentic AI to work at scale. Sessions will cover agentic AI, hybrid cloud, trusted data, and automation, with a focus on real world deployments and measurable outcomes.



PHOTOS, VIDEO & TRANSCRIPTS AVAILABLE

Livestream keynotes throughout the week include:

How leading enterprises including Aramco, Cleveland Clinic, and Elevance Health are putting AI and quantum to work

Live demos of agentic AI managing real enterprise workflows

IBM Research on the milestones bringing quantum advantage within reach

The economics of AI at scale: what's working, what's not, and what it costs

WHO:

Client Speakers:

Dr. Serpil Erzurum, Executive Vice President, Chief Research and Academic Officer, Cleveland Clinic

Ratnakar Lavu, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Information Officer, Elevance Health

Sami Al-Ajmi, Senior Vice President, Digital and Information Technology, Aramco

Andre Agassi, Co-Founder, Agassi Sports Entertainment

Rodney Rapson, Chief Digital Officer, Agassi Sports Entertainment

David Treat, Chief Technology Officer, Pearson

Jessica Schinazi, Chief Executive Officer, Away

Carol McDaniel, Vice President, Talent Acquisition, Providence Health

Scott Berlin, Senior Vice President, Head of New York Life Group Insurance

Michael J. Biercuk, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Q-CTRL

IBM Executive Speakers:

Arvind Krishna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Rob Thomas, Senior Vice President, Software and Chief Commercial Officer

Mohamad Ali, Senior Vice President and Head of IBM Consulting

Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President, Software

Kareem Yusuf, Senior Vice President, Ecosystem, Strategic Partners & Initiatives

Nickle LaMoreaux, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

Ric Lewis, Senior Vice President, Infrastructure

Dr. Jay Gambetta, Director, Research

Joanne Wright, Senior Vice President, Transformation and Operations

Andy Baldwin, Senior Vice President, Offerings and Growth, IBM Consulting

Neil Dhar, Senior Vice President, Americas, IBM Consulting

Sponsors:

Headline: Adobe, Palo Alto Networks, Salesforce

Adobe, Palo Alto Networks, Salesforce Premier: AWS, Broadcom Mainframe Software

AWS, Broadcom Mainframe Software Engage: AMD, Cockroach Labs, Google Cloud, HCLTech, Intel

AMD, Cockroach Labs, Google Cloud, HCLTech, Intel Select: Accenture, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Box, Deepgram, Deloitte, EY, Microsoft, Oracle, Pellera Technologies, Worksoft, Yubico

Accenture, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Box, Deepgram, Deloitte, EY, Microsoft, Oracle, Pellera Technologies, Worksoft, Yubico Value: Dell Technologies, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, MongoDB, S&P Global, ServiceNow, Tech Mahindra, Wipro

Dell Technologies, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, MongoDB, S&P Global, ServiceNow, Tech Mahindra, Wipro IBM Partner Plus Day: Arrow, AWS, Ingram Micro, TD SYNNEX

Arrow, AWS, Ingram Micro, TD SYNNEX watsonx and AI Partner in Action: BI WORLDWIDE, Box, Disruptive Rain, Draup, Five9, DeRisk Strategic Management, Jaxon, Inc., LogicMonitor, nativeMsg, Netsmartz, Papyrus Software, Seismic, Sirion, SmartPM Solutions, SMS DataTech, Staker

BI WORLDWIDE, Box, Disruptive Rain, Draup, Five9, DeRisk Strategic Management, Jaxon, Inc., LogicMonitor, nativeMsg, Netsmartz, Papyrus Software, Seismic, Sirion, SmartPM Solutions, SMS DataTech, Staker Airline: American Airlines

WHERE: Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center (MCEC), Boston, MA

CONTACT

Alexandra Prevor

IBM

Alexandra.Prevor@ibm.com

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