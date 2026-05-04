Cascale: Hirdaramani Group: Advancing Responsible Purchasing Through Better Buying

As a globally recognized apparel manufacturer with over a century of industry leadership, Hirdaramani Group continues to play a defining role in advancing sustainable and responsible practices across the apparel value chain.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / As a globally recognized apparel manufacturer with over a century of industry leadership, Hirdaramani Group continues to play a defining role in advancing sustainable and responsible practices across the apparel value chain. A Cascale member since 2013, the Group operates vertically integrated facilities across Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Africa, partnering with leading global brands to deliver end-to-end apparel solutions and enable more transparent, future-ready supply chains.

Guided by its Future First Sustainability Roadmap, Hirdaramani integrates environmental stewardship, social impact, and responsible governance across its operations. Within this broader strategy, participation in Cascale's Better Buying Purchasing Practices Index (BBPPI) serves as a strategic platform to strengthen buyer-supplier partnerships and support the evolution of responsible purchasing practices across the industry.

Impact at a Glance

Leveraging Better Buying to amplify supplier voice and inform more responsible purchasing practices

Integrating purchasing practice dialogue into the Future First sustainability framework through Better Buying

Strengthening transparency and accountability across global buyer relationships

Advancing measurable sustainability progress, including: Net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from energy across Sri Lanka's manufacturing operations 17 LEED Gold and Platinum-certified facilities across the global footprint Over 21,000 employees engaged through well-being and empowerment programs First Sri Lankan company to have its net-zero science-based targets approved



Creating Better Conditions for Supplier-Buyer Collaboration

Manufacturers are expected to keep advancing climate and social priorities while managing the daily realities of sourcing and production. Purchasing practices play a direct role in shaping that environment. Planning changes, delayed payments, and pricing pressure can affect how suppliers manage resources, schedule production, and sustain longer-term efforts.

Better Buying brings those conditions into view through structured supplier feedback on buyer purchasing practices. For Hirdaramani Group, this creates a practical opportunity to contribute insight from the manufacturing side of the value chain. A consistent feedback process can bring alignment for day-to-day operations and open stronger conversations with buyers about how to improve together.

Aligning the Group's sustainability progress with accountability, transparency, and stronger working relationships throughout the supply chain, Better Buying supports a more consistent and constructive dialogue between suppliers and buyers.

How Hirdaramani Uses Better Buying to Strengthen Dialogue with Buyers

Hirdaramani approaches Better Buying not only as a reporting mechanism but also as a practical tool for engagement and industry advancement. Across its Future First Roadmap, the company has connected sustainability progress with clearer structures, stronger reporting standards, and greater transparency and accountability. Better Buying fits within that approach by offering the Hirdaramani team a confidential way to share supplier experience and help inform more effective purchasing practices over time.

As noted by Nikhil Hirdaramani, Director at the Hirdaramani Group, the tool offers a "secure and anonymous feedback channel" that has supported more constructive and action-oriented engagement with customers. Better Buying has also driven stronger, more transparent conversations that contribute to continuous improvements over time.

Better Buying complements Hirdaramani's broader sustainability efforts by strengthening accountability and more closely linking operational performance to buyer relationships.

Partnership as a Driver of Improvement

Collaboration is central to Hirdaramani Group's approach to sustainability. Through its Future First Roadmap, the Group works closely with global brands, industry platforms, and stakeholders to advance progress across climate action, social impact, traceability, and innovation.

Participation in Better Buying strengthens this collaborative approach by:

Translating supplier experience into actionable insights

Supporting more informed and responsive decision-making by buyers

Building trust through greater transparency and shared accountability

In this way, the partnership becomes part of how progress is shaped and sustained across the value chain.

Why This Matters

Hirdaramani's experience shows how structured supplier feedback can strengthen partnerships and support more effective purchasing practices. By connecting operational insights with strategic buyer engagement, Better Buying helps bridge critical gaps in the apparel value chain.

As expectations on sustainability continue to grow, aligning purchasing practices with these ambitions will remain essential. For Hirdaramani Group, Better Buying strengthens this effort by connecting day-to-day operational realities with buyer relationships, helping ensure that progress across the value chain is both practical and sustained.

For more on Hirdaramani's broader sustainability journey, listen to Nikhil Hirdaramani on Cascale's Source of Good podcast episode, "From Tailors to Global Trailblazers: Talking Climate Action with Hirdaramani and ASICS."

Find more stories and multimedia from Cascale at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cascale

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale

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SOURCE: Cascale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/hirdaramani-group-advancing-responsible-purchasing-through-bette-1163505