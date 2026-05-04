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ACCESS Newswire
04.05.2026 18:14 Uhr
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Plantations International Holdings PTE. LTD.: Plantations International Surpasses USD 450 Million in Thailand Revenue Valuations

Plantations International's Thailand agroforestry platform delivers over USD 450 million in revenue valuations from mango and agarwood assets, supported by strong free cash flow generation and an aggressive strategy to more than double holdings by 2031.

BANGKOK, TH / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Plantations International has confirmed receipt of independent projected revenue valuations in excess of USD 450 million for its Thailand-based agroforestry assets, as assessed by a leading top-10 global accounting and advisory firm. This valuation pertains exclusively to the company's mango and agarwood operations within Thailand and does not incorporate additional assets or activities across its broader international footprint. The magnitude of this valuation highlights the depth, scalability, and underlying performance of Plantations International's platform in one of Asia's most productive agricultural markets.

Building on this foundation, Plantations International is advancing a clearly defined expansion strategy aimed at more than doubling its Thailand asset base by 2031. This growth trajectory is supported by ongoing land acquisitions, infrastructure investment, and operational scaling initiatives, positioning Plantations International to further consolidate its standing as a leading institutional-grade operator in large-scale plantation development.

Plantations International's mango portfolio represents a foundational growth engine within its broader agroforestry platform, with projected revenue valuations of approximately USD 209,953,593. These assets have been developed across strategically selected agricultural zones in Thailand and are supported by modern cultivation protocols, irrigation infrastructure, and experienced field operations. The consistency of output and scalability of the model position Plantations International as an established operator within the regional mango sector, with incremental capacity expansion already in execution.

In parallel, Plantations International's agarwood division constitutes a high-value component of the portfolio, with revenue valuations of approximately USD 247,196,397. As a globally traded premium commodity with a structurally constrained supply, agarwood presents a differentiated margin profile. Plantations International has secured a meaningful position within this segment through disciplined plantation development, controlled harvesting cycles, and a long-duration yield strategy, contributing materially to the overall revenue base.

Across both verticals, Plantations International is delivering total projected free cash flow of approximately USD 363,083,931, reflecting the operational efficiency and capital structure of its integrated plantation model. The platform is built on end-to-end control of cultivation, harvest, and downstream distribution, allowing Plantations International to optimize pricing, manage quality, and maintain margin integrity. This vertically integrated structure provides a scalable framework for continued growth as global demand for agricultural commodities strengthens.

Plantations International's existing footprint in Thailand provides a substantial operating base, with expansion initiatives actively underway. The company is deploying capital into additional land acquisition, infrastructure build-out, and plantation development to accelerate capacity growth. Execution remains disciplined and focused on yield optimization, cost efficiency, and long-term asset performance as Plantations International advances toward its 2031 expansion objectives.

With Thailand alone exceeding USD 450 million in revenue valuations, Plantations International is operating at a scale that reflects both institutional-grade asset development and forward growth capacity. The combination of a growing asset base, strong cash flow generation, and disciplined expansion continues to position Plantations International as a significant participant in the global agroforestry sector.

Contact Information

Marvin Lee
Director of Communications
marvin.lee@plantationsinternational.com
+65 3163 1386

SOURCE: Plantations International Holdings PTE. LTD.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/plantations-international-surpasses-usd-450-million-in-thailand-revenue-valuations-1163503

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

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Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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