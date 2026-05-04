PCA Foundation Honors Walter "Rusty" Trapp's Service as Board Member

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / The PCA Foundation adopted a resolution to honor the distinguished service of Walter "Rusty" Trapp as a board member. Trapp is a distinguished financial advisor and wealth manager whose firm has been named one of the leading wealth management teams in the entire southeast. Trapp is also a ruling elder at First Presbyterian Church in Tuscumbia, Alabama. Starting in 2008, he combined his commitment to the church and financial expertise by serving as a board member of the PCA Foundation. During his tenure, the Foundation experienced unprecedented growth and financial stability. In honor of his years of selfless service, the board adopted the following resolution:

RESOLUTION OF THANKS AND APPRECIATION

For Walter Russell "Rusty" Trapp

Whereas, Walter Russell "Rusty" Trapp was nominated to the Board of the Presbyterian Church in America Foundation at the 2008 General Assembly, entering as the class of 2012, and has served through multiple terms to the present class of 2026; and

Whereas, his service has spanned the Investment Committee (including many years as Chairman), the Executive Committee, the Long Range Planning and Development Committee, the Finance Committee, and the Nominating Committee, along with the offices of Board Secretary and Vice Chairman; and

Whereas, for several critical years he served as the volunteer investment manager of the Advise and Consult Fund, the Foundation's primary source of operating revenue during that season, growing it steadily through his skill and judgment while saving the Foundation many tens of thousands of dollars in management fees; and

Whereas, when the Foundation's former president first proposed the Advise and Consult Fund, Rusty said without hesitation that it was "the worst business plan ever," and then set his reservations aside and made it work. He tells you the truth. Then he gets to work; and

Whereas, the Foundation's former president sought him out through a search for PCA financial advisors and recognized immediately that Rusty was the right man. Not only for his expertise, but because he was refreshingly down-to-earth. The two spent countless hours on the phone working through the Foundation's investments, and the former president has said plainly that the Foundation would not have survived without him; and

Whereas, he has been a source of genuine encouragement to two consecutive Foundation presidents, both of whom say they could not have held on without him. He called. He asked how they were doing. He offered counsel when it was wanted and knew when simply to listen. That kind of care is not common; and

Whereas, his generosity has extended beyond time and expertise to his own resources, given freely to Christ and His Church, to his family, to his employees, and to his brothers and sisters at the Foundation; and

Whereas, he has kept his mind sharp by committing to memory long and demanding poems, a discipline practiced not for show but as a matter of personal rigor, and has shared books and articles widely with those around him, enriching the board with more than financial wisdom; and

Whereas, he traveled faithfully to Foundation meetings in Atlanta over many years, endured that city's traffic with white knuckles and elevated blood pressure, and upon arriving was known to restore himself with a beverage or two, in the course of which he might recite from memory the long poems he had stored up, to the considerable delight of those present; and

Whereas, it should also be noted, with great warmth, that Rusty has never been a man to resist a good rest. Across many settings and seasons of life he has been known to close his eyes and drift off with the ease of a man at peace with his God. His wife Gail has observed this gift with such affection that she has assembled over the years a photographic record of these moments, which stands as one of the more endearing documents in the Trapp family archive; and

Whereas, we give thanks for Gail, whose partnership and generosity have sustained these years of service alongside his own;

Therefore, be it resolved, that the Board of Directors of the Presbyterian Church in America Foundation expresses its deep gratitude to Walter Russell "Rusty" Trapp for his faithful, wise, and generous service; and

Be it further resolved, that we honor him not only for what he has accomplished but for who he is: a man whose word holds, whose friendship is a gift, and whose integrity has never bent to convenience; and

Be it further resolved, that we give thanks to God for a man who has taken to heart the words:

"Only one life, 'twill soon be past,

Only what's done for Christ will last."

His labors for this Foundation are among those things that will; and

Be it finally resolved, that this resolution be presented to Walter Russell "Rusty" Trapp on March 27, 2026, as a testimony of the Foundation's lasting gratitude and abiding affection.

Timothy W. Townsend, President

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of the Presbyterian Church in America Foundation

March 27, 2026

About the PCA Foundation

The Presbyterian Church in America Foundation (PCAF) facilitates generosity to advance God's Kingdom. Located in Lawrenceville, Georgia, the mission of the PCA Foundation is to provide charitable financial services to Christians, enabling them to carry out their stewardship responsibilities and charitable desires to financially support the Kingdom of Jesus Christ through the Presbyterian Church in America and other Christian ministries.

Media Contact:

Brianna Roberson

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brianna@roundtreeagency.com

SOURCE: PCA Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/pca-foundation-honors-walter-%22rusty%22-trapps-service-as-board-member-1163478