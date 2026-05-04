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PR Newswire
04.05.2026 18:48 Uhr
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Signing Deals with 10 Countries! WALOVI Global Partner Conference Held in Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, China, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 2, 2026, during the 139th Canton Fair, Walovi held the Global Partner Conference at its global headquarters on Guangzhou Bio-Island. Over 280 prospective agents, overseas government representatives, industry experts, supply chain partners, and investors gathered to witness Walovi's latest push in globalization.

Attendees included Zhang Jiong (Vice President of Guangdong Chamber of Import & Export), Cheng Hongjin (Vice President of GPHL), Fang Dafeng (Chairman of Walovi Great Health), and Ye Jizeng (Vice President of Walovi Great Health).The conference targeted partners in 60-80 countries, and Walovi signed distribution agreements with partners from 10 countries across South America, Africa, and Central Asia, expanding its global network into emerging markets.

Cheng Hongjin outlined GPHL's global strategy as three shifts: from "going out" to "going deep", from "products" to "system", and from "trade" to "ecosystem". He stressed accelerating investment via five prongs, citing the Walovi Global Partner conference as a synergy example.

Fang Dafeng extended an invitation: "We believe that together we can integrate Eastern health wisdom into daily life worldwide, making Walovi a trusted health choice globally."

Walovi outlined a comprehensive cooperation model featuring regional protection, marketing support, headquarters assistance, and tiered incentives, aiming to add partners in over 60 new countries and regions, especially along the Belt and Road.

The signing ceremony with ten regional distributors from retail, foodservice, and distribution channels marked a strategic extension of Walovi's global sales network.

According to Frost & Sullivan, Walovi has ranked first globally in natural plant-based beverage sales for five consecutive years. It also leads in global bulk-pack beverage sales, China's banquet channel, and China's gift market. Over the past decade, overseas market scale has grown over 6.5 times, with a CAGR exceeding 25%. By deepening localization in markets like Malaysia and Saudi Arabia and launching the WALOVI international can, Walovi has built a global supply chain covering Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Ye Jizeng stated, "Internationalization is not just product export; it means local rooting." As Walovi aims to become a world-leading natural plant-based beverage company, the conference sent a clear message: riding the global wave of healthy consumption, Walovi is ready to join hands with global partners to create value and win together.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2972027/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/signing-deals-with-10-countries-walovi-global-partner-conference-held-in-guangzhou-302761574.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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