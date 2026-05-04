Angara Inc.: Angara's Design in Lab-Grown Diamonds Sparkles with Top Honors at the 2026 JCK Jewelers' Choice Awards

The Davis Standard Snake Coil Lab-Grown Diamond Ring Takes Top Prize

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Angara , the leading international online fine jewelry retailer, is proud to announce its prestigious win at the 2026 JCK Jewelers' Choice Awards. Leading the charge in the rapidly evolving lab-grown sector, Angara's Davis Standard Snake Coil Lab-Grown Diamond Ring , custom designed in collaboration with Jessica Lee Davis of The Davis Standard, has been named the "Winner" in the Lab-Grown - All Price Points category.

This industry-voted accolade underscores Angara's commitment to merging cutting-edge technology with high-fashion design. The winning piece, a sophisticated snake coil design, showcases the brilliance and versatility of lab-grown diamonds, offering consumers a bold, sustainable, and high-value alternative to mined stones.

In addition to the top win, Angara was named a Finalist in the Best Wedding Design ($2,501-$10,000) category for its Six-Claw Prong Round Lab Diamond Floral Basket Engagement Ring . This elegant bridal piece, which combines timeless craftsmanship with intricate floral detailing, further solidifies Angara's position as a premier destination for modern bridal jewelry.

"To be recognized by our peers at JCK is a testament to the relentless innovation at Angara," says Ankur Daga, Co-Founder and CEO. "The jewelry industry is at a pivotal crossroads where technology and tradition meet, and winning this award for our lab-grown diamond collection is a powerful validation of our vision for the 'New Age of Luxury.' We are seeing a seismic shift in the market; consumers today demand beauty without compromise. By pushing design boundaries with pieces like the Snake Coil Ring, we are proving that 'accessible' can also be 'aspirational.' Our mission remains clear: to lead the category by delivering exceptional value through superior technology and unparalleled artistry."

The JCK Jewelers' Choice Awards are among the most respected in the jewelry world, determined by the votes of retailers and industry professionals. The Davis Standard Snake Coil Ring will be featured in the May issue of JCK Magazine, while both the winning and finalist designs will be showcased in the JCK "Best of the Best" Digital Flipbook.

For more information about Angara, updates, and exciting announcements, please visit Angara.com , and follow @AngaraJewelry on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and Pinterest .

About Angara:

Angara is an online DTC fine jewelry retail brand, offering handcrafted jewelry dressed in natural colored gemstones, high-quality diamonds, and pearls, with every piece custom made-to-order. Established in 2005 by husband-wife duo, Ankur and Aditi Daga, Angara has become the leading source for DTC fine gemstone jewelry. With a vertically integrated approach, Angara handles every step of the process in-house, from stone-cutting and designing to manufacturing, quality control, and fulfillment. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Angara also operates offices globally in India, Thailand, Ireland, Australia, and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.angara.com/ and follow @angarajewelry on social media.

Contact Information

press@angara.com

SOURCE: Angara Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/angaras-design-in-lab-grown-diamonds-sparkles-with-top-honors-at-the-2-1163445