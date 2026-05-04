Tires Easy Launches "Give for More Life " Campaign to Support Blood Cancer United

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Tires Easy, in collaboration with Cosmo Tires and Blood Cancer United, today announced the launch of "Give for More Life (and Moments)," a monthlong campaign to support individuals and families affected by blood cancer.

From May 1 through May 30, 2026, Tires Easy will donate $20 to Blood Cancer United for every set of four Cosmo tires purchased at www.tires-easy.com.

Nearly everyone has been impacted by a blood cancer diagnosis, whether personally or through family members, friends or their broader community. This initiative brings together industry partners to make a meaningful contribution toward advancing research, patient support and advocacy.

"This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to making a difference beyond the road," said Brian Wright, senior vice president partnerships at Tires Easy. "By partnering with Cosmo Tires and Blood Cancer United, we are creating a simple way for customers to contribute to a cause that touches so many lives."

Mark Lindsey, chief strategy officer at Tire Group International (owner of Cosmo Tires, a proprietary private-label brand) noted: "This is personal for me. When my sister was diagnosed with Leukemia for the second time at the age of eight, I committed myself to making a difference for patients with blood cancers. And, through my friends and business partners, we have raised close to a million dollars for this cause. With the support of our business partners like Tires Easy, Cosmo Tires is committed to a long-term partnership to unite our industry to help Blood Cancer United achieve its goals."

Blood Cancer United, formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to curing blood cancers and improving the quality of life for patients and their families. The organization has set a bold goal: by 2040, it aims to help people with blood cancer gain more than one million years of life.

"Partners like Tires Easy and Cosmo Tires play an important role in moving vital research and patient support forward for families affected by blood cancer," said Carson Jacobi, senior vice president, business partnerships at Blood Cancer United. "Every contribution moves us closer to more effective treatments, better outcomes and progress towards cures."

How to Participate

Consumers can take part by purchasing four Cosmo tires through the Tires Easy website during May 2026. No portion of the purchase is tax deductible.

To learn more about Blood Cancer United, visit https://bloodcancerunited.org/.

About Tires Easy

Founded in 2004, Tires Easy is a U.S.-based online tire provider headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company has sold more than 8 million passenger, light truck, commercial and specialty tires nationwide. Tires Easy offers more than 200 tire brands and enables customers to shop by vehicle, tire size, performance category or budget. Through proprietary real-time pricing technology, automated inventory integration and nationwide home or installer delivery, Tires Easy makes it simple, transparent and reliable for consumers to buy tires online in the United States. For more information, visit https://www.tireseasy.com/about-us.

About Cosmo Tires:

Founded in 1995, Cosmo Tires is a premier lifestyle brand offering a comprehensive range of high-quality tires, including performance, passenger, off-road, light truck, van, trailer and truck tires. Renowned for its superior quality and exceptional value, Cosmo Tires is dedicated to innovation, continually advancing tire design using premium materials and cutting-edge construction techniques. Our commitment extends beyond performance; all products are manufactured in eco-friendly facilities, reflecting our dedication to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

About Blood Cancer United

Blood Cancer United (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) is the largest global nonprofit focused on blood cancer patient support, research, and advocacy. Since their founding in 1949, the organization has consistently evolved to better serve people affected by all 100-plus types of blood cancer. Blood Cancer United funds innovative research, offers free resources and personalized support and advocates at state and national levels for more accessible and affordable healthcare for all patients. To learn more, visit www.BloodCancerUnited.org.

Media Contacts:

Tammy Cancela

TrizCom PR

tammy@trizcom.com

972-898-8413

Jo Trizila

TrizCom PR

jo@trizcom.com

214-232-0078

SOURCE: Tires Easy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/tires-easy-launches-%22give-for-more-life-and-moments%22-campaign-to-support-blood-cancer-un-1163525