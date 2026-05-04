MOREHEAD CITY, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / 21st Century Software Technologies, Inc. (21CS) announces a new strategic partnership with Pellera Technologies. With deep expertise in AI, infrastructure, cloud, and mainframe services, Pellera will bring 21CS's solutions into its portfolio to help clients streamline operations, reduce risk, and unlock new value from their current environments.

"We're seeing a growing need for modern interfaces, stronger resiliency, and technology partners who evolve with them," says Eddy Ciliendo, CEO of 21CS. "By partnering with Pellera, we're further connecting our innovative mainframe products with greater reach, stronger regional presence, and the expertise organizations need to modernize with confidence."

Through this partnership, Pellera will offer 21CS's full suite of mainframe software solutions, enabling customers to streamline operations, enhance visibility, and accelerate modernization initiatives without disrupting critical workloads.

"We're excited to bring 21CS's solutions to our clients," says Perry Carfagna, EVP, Enterprise Systems & Security, Pellera Technologies. "Their software aligns perfectly with our mission to help organizations modernize with confidence. By combining our services with 21CS's innovative technology, we can deliver even greater value to customers looking to evolve their mainframe environments."

Together, 21CS and Pellera will accelerate innovation, elevate customer support, and unlock greater value for organizations operating mission-critical workloads.

Contact:

21CS Marketing

marketing@21cs.com

SOURCE: 21CS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/21cs-establishes-strategic-partnership-with-pellera-technologies-1163477