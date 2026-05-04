Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das 12-Milliarden-Dollar-Rennen um das "neue Öl" des Pentagons
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PD0W | ISIN: CA21250C1068 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
CONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
04.05.2026 20:02 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

21CS Establishes Strategic Partnership with Pellera Technologies

MOREHEAD CITY, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / 21st Century Software Technologies, Inc. (21CS) announces a new strategic partnership with Pellera Technologies. With deep expertise in AI, infrastructure, cloud, and mainframe services, Pellera will bring 21CS's solutions into its portfolio to help clients streamline operations, reduce risk, and unlock new value from their current environments.

"We're seeing a growing need for modern interfaces, stronger resiliency, and technology partners who evolve with them," says Eddy Ciliendo, CEO of 21CS. "By partnering with Pellera, we're further connecting our innovative mainframe products with greater reach, stronger regional presence, and the expertise organizations need to modernize with confidence."

Through this partnership, Pellera will offer 21CS's full suite of mainframe software solutions, enabling customers to streamline operations, enhance visibility, and accelerate modernization initiatives without disrupting critical workloads.

"We're excited to bring 21CS's solutions to our clients," says Perry Carfagna, EVP, Enterprise Systems & Security, Pellera Technologies. "Their software aligns perfectly with our mission to help organizations modernize with confidence. By combining our services with 21CS's innovative technology, we can deliver even greater value to customers looking to evolve their mainframe environments."

Together, 21CS and Pellera will accelerate innovation, elevate customer support, and unlock greater value for organizations operating mission-critical workloads.

Contact:

21CS Marketing
marketing@21cs.com

SOURCE: 21CS



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/21cs-establishes-strategic-partnership-with-pellera-technologies-1163477

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.