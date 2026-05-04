CTIBIOTECH, a pioneering Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) and global leader in 3D bioprinting of human tissues, today officially announces the launch of its North American subsidiary, CTIBIOTECH USA. The official launch took place today at the prestigious SelectUSA Investment Summit in Washington, D.C.

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From Biopsy to Breakthrough, CTIBIOTECH USA's Vision for Precision Medicine

Operating from its new United States base in the thriving life sciences "Cellicon Valley" hub of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in association with BioLabs for Advanced Therapeutics, CTIBIOTECH USA will provide the company's proprietary human cell and tissue bioassays and New Approach Methods (NAMs) directly to North American pharmaceutical, biomedical, and dermatocosmetics markets. By producing and supplying these cutting-edge human bioassays domestically, the company will streamline procurement for North American researchers, empowering them to accelerate the development of personalized predictive medicine.

The launch of CTIBIOTECH USA represents a massive transatlantic expansion for the group, backed by a close to $12 million investment in U.S. operations over the next five years, alongside an additional $15 million investment in intellectual property assets brought into the market.

Professor Colin McGuckin, President and Chief Scientific Officer of CTIBIOTECH, stated:

> "Currently, 95% of new cancer drugs fail during human clinical trials, costing the industry billions and delaying life-saving treatments. The launch of CTIBIOTECH USA marks a crucial step toward solving this global health challenge. By bringing our revolutionary 3D bioprinting technologies, such as our microtumor and human skin models, directly to North America, we are providing researchers with the highly predictive, human-derived biological assays they need to reliably test new therapies and advance personalized medicine."

Dr Nico Forraz, Chief Executive Officer of CTIBIOTECH, added:

> "Officially opening CTIBIOTECH USA at the SelectUSA Summit is a monumental milestone in our global corporate roadmap. This comprehensive strategic investment in operations and intellectual property positions us to drastically accelerate the drug discovery process for our North American partners. By establishing our proprietary manufacturing and contract research capabilities here in the U.S., we are eliminating the geographic challenges of international research and delivering immediate, localized innovation to the North American pharmaceutical ecosystem."

The official launch announcement featured remarks from distinguished leaders including Thomas Bruns, Deputy Director General of the U.S. Foreign Commercial Service Global Markets; David Briel, Senior Managing Director of International Trade Investment for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development; Lindsey Hover of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia; alongside CTIBIOTECH's President and Chief Scientific Officer, Professor Colin McGuckin, and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Nico Forraz and International Affairs Officer, Anthony Ortega.

The successful establishment and scaling of CTIBIOTECH USA has been the result of extensive transatlantic collaboration. The company extends its deepest gratitude to the key organizations that have supported this international expansion. CTIBIOTECH USA proudly acknowledges the invaluable support of the US Federal Government's SelectUSA, the State of Pennsylvania, the City of Philadelphia, and the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia for their instrumental roles in welcoming the company into their premier biotechnology ecosystem.

Furthermore, the company acknowledges the critical, ongoing backing from its French and European partners, including Business France, BPI France, the Chamber of Commerce of Lyon Métropole, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Entreprise, and Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

About CTIBIOTECH:

Founded in 2009 in Lyon, France, CTIBIOTECH is an innovative CRDMO dedicated to "Visionary Science for Healthcare Innovation". The company specializes in creating functional 3D human tissues by upcycling human surgical tissues that are normally discarded, giving them new life to advance biomedical research. Operating an ISO 9001-certified human tissue biobank for research use only with a capacity of over 50,000 clinical samples, CTIBIOTECH provides integrated drug discovery, development, and innovation solutions globally, drastically reducing the industry's reliance on animal testing.

Note to Editors: High-resolution images and interviews with CTIBIOTECH executives are available upon request.

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Contacts:

CTIBIOTECH USA

Contact Information

For more information, please contact:

Dr Nico FORRAZ

Chief Executive Officer

Phone Number: +1 (215) 586 9364

ctibiotechusa@ctibiotech.com

CTIBIOTECH USA Inc.

601 Walnut ST, Suite #825

Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA

www.ctibiotechusa.com