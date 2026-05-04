WorkMax Highlights the Evolving Role of Time Clocks in Construction Resource Management

PAYSON, UT / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / WorkMax, a leading construction time tracking app and a part of Foundation Software's product portfolio, has published a new resource titled How Time Clocks for Construction Simplify Equipment Management and Site Allocation.

The article highlights how modern time tracking tools are evolving to support equipment oversight, resource allocation and job cost visibility across construction projects.

As jobsite operations become more complex, contractors often face challenges related to equipment tracking, availability and rising costs. Traditional timekeeping methods limit visibility into how equipment is used, where it is located and how it impacts overall project performance.

Features such as GPS-based tracking, automated equipment check-out and real-time reporting improve coordination across multiple jobsites by connecting labor activity directly to equipment usage.

The article also addresses how integrated systems support maintenance scheduling and cost control by tracking tool usage alongside workforce hours. This visibility improves job costing accuracy by aligning labor and equipment data within a single workflow.

For contractors managing equipment across multiple jobsites, the full article offers a closer look at how integrated time tracking, like WorkMax, supports better control over resources, reduces unnecessary costs and improves overall project coordination.

To learn more about how time clocks support equipment management in construction, visit here.

About WorkMax

WorkMax, a Foundation Software company, is a leading provider of construction mobile time tracking apps and other workforce management solutions. Contractors capitalize on WorkMax's modern technology to connect their field and office with modules like TIME, ASSETS, FORMS and Insight. For more information, visit www.workmax.com.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software has been the leading provider of construction software and services since 1985, delivering products that cover a project's entire lifecycle, including job cost accounting, expense management, takeoff& estimating, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: WorkMax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/workmaxr-highlights-the-evolving-role-of-time-clocks-in-construct-1162372