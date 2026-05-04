Symposia leadership and multiple accepted abstracts position intact fish skin at the forefront of evidence-based wound management.

Kerecis, the company pioneering the use of sustainably sourced intact fish skin in cellular therapy and tissue regeneration, will play a prominent scientific and educational role at the EWMA-DEWU 2026 Conference, taking place May 6-8 at the Messe Congress Centrum Bremen in Bremen, Germany.

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MariCell Solid

This year, The European Wound Management Association's (EWMA) meeting is held in conjunction with the Deutscher Wundkongress (DEWU); combining two major wound-care congresses into a single forum for scientific exchange, education, and clinical discussion.

At this year's conference, Kerecis will highlight growing clinical experience with intact fish-skin grafts across a broad range of wound indications, supported by two Kerecis-led scientific symposia, multiple oral and poster presentations, and direct engagement with clinicians at Booth D30, located adjacent to the EWMA Arena.

"The Kerecis Fish-skin technology is already well established in the U.S. wound care market, where clinicians have seen its clinical value across a range of indications," said Fertram Sigurjonsson, Coloplast Executive Vice President and Founder, CEO, and Inventor at Kerecis. "In Europe, however, we are still in the early stages of adoption, and there is significant opportunity ahead. The European Wound Management Association annual meeting provides an important platform to share clinical experience, build awareness, and support the broader introduction of this innovative approach to wound healing across European markets."

Scientific Symposia

Kerecis will host two scientific symposia during EWMA-DEWU 2026.

On Wednesday, May 6 (11:30-12:30 CET), Kerecis will co-host a multidisciplinary symposium titled "Implementing Clinical and Cost Improvement Programs to Deliver Value-Based Wound Care," held in Hall 6, Room 5A.

The session will feature:

Caroline Dowsett, PhD, Tissue Viability Nurse Consultant

Sian Fumarola, RGN, MSc, Head of Clinical Procurement

Marcus Philipp Moll, Medical Advisor, Coloplast GmbH

The symposium will explore how structured, evidence-based approaches can support clinical and economic improvement in wound care delivery. In this context, established evidence related to advanced wound dressings, including Biatain, will be referenced.

On Friday, May 8 (11:00-12:00 CET), Kerecis will host a second symposium titled "The Utility of Intact Fish Skin in the Pediatric Population," held in the Focke-Wulf Auditorium.

The session will be moderated by John Lantis II, MD, and will include:

Prof. Guido Ciprandi, MD, PhD, pediatric surgeon and EWMA Council member

Dr. Helen Glosse, Senior Physician, Pediatric Surgery, Klinikum Stuttgart

Dr. Matthias Schaffert, University Clinic for Pediatric and Adolescent Surgery, Salzburg

The symposium will focus on clinical experience and emerging evidence supporting the use of intact fish-skin grafts in pediatric wound management.

Abstracts and Posters

Kerecis-related research will be widely represented across the EWMA-DEWU 2026 scientific program, with five accepted abstracts addressing intact fish-skin technology:

Oral Presentation

Dr. Petra Kotzbeck (Austria): Comparative Wound Healing Dynamics Using Intact and Particularized Fish-Skin Grafts

Poster Presentations

Prof. Lars-Peter Kamolz (Austria): Epidemiology of Civilian Ukrainian War Casualties in Austria

Prof. Lars-Peter Kamolz (Austria): Ukrainian War Casualties: Complex Injuries and High Bacterial Load Experiences from a Trauma Center

Dr. Thomas Kapp (Switzerland): Treatment Option for Non-Healing Wounds: Intact Fish-Skin Graft

Dr. Magdalena Maj (Poland): Intact Fish Skin Graft as an Alternative to Split-Thickness Skin Grafting in the Management of Diabetic Foot Ulcers A Prospective Observational Study

In addition, one poster related to advanced wound dressings has been accepted, addressing optimization of exudate management in clinical practice.

Exhibition and Education

Throughout the congress, clinicians are invited to engage with the Kerecis team at Booth D30, located next to the EWMA Arena. The booth will feature product demonstrations, short educational sessions at the Speaker's Corner, and informal scientific exchange focused on intact fish-skin technology.

Kerecis will also host its Taste of Iceland educational event on the evening of Wednesday, May 6, bringing together invited clinicians for a focused scientific session and informal networking centered on evidence-based wound care and innovation.

About Kerecis

Kerecis, founded by Fertram Sigurjonsson, develops intact fish-tissue derived products for cellular therapy, tissue regeneration, and protection. When grafted onto damaged human tissue or implanted, the patented material supports the body's own processes to heal and regenerate. Because no viral or prion transfer risk exists between Atlantic cod and humans, Kerecis products are only gently processed and retain their similarity to human tissue. The gentle processing preserves the material's original three-dimensional structure, maintaining its inherent natural strength, complexity, and molecules (such as fatty acids). Clinical studies show that Kerecis products heal wounds faster than competitors. Kerecis is the only global manufacturer of medical devices containing intact fish-tissue and is the fastest growing company in the U.S. xenograft biologics skin market. Products include SurgiBind/SurgiClose, GraftGuide, MariGen, and Shield, MariCell, MariGraft, MariSurgi that address various medical complications. Committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Kerecis uses sustainably sourced Icelandic fish processed with renewable energy. Kerecis is a part of Coloplast, a leading supplier of intimate healthcare products. For more information about Kerecis and its clinical research, visit www.kerecis.com.

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