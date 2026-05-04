Sana Commerce Appoints Brian Plackis Cheng as CEO

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sana Commerce today announced the appointment of Brian Plackis Cheng as Chief Executive Officer, marking a decisive step in its next phase of growth. Brian will lead the company's expansion in AI-powered connected commerce, helping manufacturers and distributors navigate complex supply chains and accelerate digital commerce.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

With more than 25 years of experience across the United States and Europe, Brian has built and scaled technology companies through high-growth stages, including IPOs and acquisitions. He brings a proven ability to drive innovation, strengthen partner ecosystems, and deliver measurable business outcomes.

"Sana Commerce is a leader in connected digital commerce," said Plackis Cheng. "By anchoring commerce in ERP and extending it across the ecosystem, we enable a single source of truth, giving buyers and sellers the clarity and confidence to transact at scale. Our mission is to make digital commerce a core growth engine for our customers."

Board Member Michiel Schipperus added: "Brian's track record in scaling technology businesses and building strong partner networks makes him the right leader to accelerate our vision and deliver greater value to customers and partners."

Under Brian's leadership, Sana Commerce will sharpen its market impact by advancing AI-driven capabilities that accelerate adoption, simplify complexity, and connect end-to-end digital journeys. Sana remains focused on helping businesses automate commerce across complex supply chains to accelerate digital commerce growth.

About Sana Commerce

Sana Commerce is a leading B2B commerce platform driving the future of connected commerce. By integrating directly with ERP systems and the broader digital ecosystem, Sana Commerce delivers real-time, accurate data across every touchpoint.

The result: simplified operations, seamless buying experiences, and scalable growth. As a certified SAP and Microsoft Gold partner, Sana Commerce empowers complex organizations to move faster, operate with confidence, and grow sustainably.

Media Contact:

Teresa Cherukara

Senior Content Operations Manager

t.cherukara@sana-commerce.com