Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das 12-Milliarden-Dollar-Rennen um das "neue Öl" des Pentagons
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.05.2026 20:34 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sana Commerce Appoints Brian Plackis Cheng as CEO

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sana Commerce today announced the appointment of Brian Plackis Cheng as Chief Executive Officer, marking a decisive step in its next phase of growth. Brian will lead the company's expansion in AI-powered connected commerce, helping manufacturers and distributors navigate complex supply chains and accelerate digital commerce.

Untitled

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

With more than 25 years of experience across the United States and Europe, Brian has built and scaled technology companies through high-growth stages, including IPOs and acquisitions. He brings a proven ability to drive innovation, strengthen partner ecosystems, and deliver measurable business outcomes.

"Sana Commerce is a leader in connected digital commerce," said Plackis Cheng. "By anchoring commerce in ERP and extending it across the ecosystem, we enable a single source of truth, giving buyers and sellers the clarity and confidence to transact at scale. Our mission is to make digital commerce a core growth engine for our customers."

Board Member Michiel Schipperus added: "Brian's track record in scaling technology businesses and building strong partner networks makes him the right leader to accelerate our vision and deliver greater value to customers and partners."

Under Brian's leadership, Sana Commerce will sharpen its market impact by advancing AI-driven capabilities that accelerate adoption, simplify complexity, and connect end-to-end digital journeys. Sana remains focused on helping businesses automate commerce across complex supply chains to accelerate digital commerce growth.

About Sana Commerce
Sana Commerce is a leading B2B commerce platform driving the future of connected commerce. By integrating directly with ERP systems and the broader digital ecosystem, Sana Commerce delivers real-time, accurate data across every touchpoint.

The result: simplified operations, seamless buying experiences, and scalable growth. As a certified SAP and Microsoft Gold partner, Sana Commerce empowers complex organizations to move faster, operate with confidence, and grow sustainably.

Media Contact:

Teresa Cherukara

Senior Content Operations Manager

t.cherukara@sana-commerce.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.