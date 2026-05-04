Positive Physicians Insurance Company: Positive Physicians Advances Strategic Growth Initiative Through Collaboration with Pharmacists Mutual

Collaboration with Pharmacists Mutual Advances Positive Physicians' Long-Term Medical Professional Liability Strategy

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Positive Physicians Insurance Company ("Positive Physicians") today announced a strategic collaboration with Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group ("Pharmacists Mutual"), further advancing the Company's long-term growth strategy within the medical professional liability (MPL) market.

This collaboration represents a deliberate step in expanding Positive Physicians' capabilities through alignment with a nationally recognized and highly regarded carrier. The relationship enhances the Company's ability to thoughtfully access new markets through its Positive Select Program while maintaining its disciplined underwriting approach and commitment to long-term performance.

The initiative is designed to support targeted expansion within select physician segments, with a continued focus on partner-driven distribution and high-quality risk selection. Consistent with Positive Physicians' operating philosophy, the Positive Select Program is highly selective and partner-driven, with participation limited to agency partners aligned with the Company's long-term strategy.

"This collaboration reflects the intentional path we've taken to build a differentiated platform in the MPL space," said Michael G. Roque, President & CEO of Positive Physicians Insurance Company. "We've remained disciplined in how we grow, who we partner with, and how we deploy our resources. Aligning with an organization like Pharmacists Mutual allows us to expand our reach while staying true to that model. It's a strong validation of what we've built and the direction we're heading."

Pharmacists Mutual brings a long-standing reputation for stability, service, and market leadership, making it a natural partner as Positive Physicians continues to evolve its platform and expand its presence.

"We are excited to collaborate with Positive Physicians on this initiative," said Aaron Pearce, President & CEO of Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group. "Their focused approach, underwriting discipline, and commitment to their partners stood out immediately. This relationship reflects a shared vision around thoughtful growth and delivering long-term value in the MPL market."

The program is expected to support meaningful premium growth over time, consistent with Positive Physicians' long-term strategic objectives. Positive Physicians remains focused on building a scalable and sustainable platform, prioritizing execution, alignment, and strategic expansion over volume-driven growth. This collaboration represents another step forward in strengthening the Company's position as a credible and forward-looking participant in the MPL landscape.

About Positive Physicians Insurance Company

Founded in 2002 by physicians, Positive Physicians Insurance Company has spent over two decades delivering thoughtful, flexible medical professional liability solutions to healthcare professionals nationwide. The company combines disciplined underwriting, strong claims advocacy, and innovative Insurtech capabilities to provide agents and policyholders with a consistently high-quality experience. For more information, visit www.positivephysicians.com.

About Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group

Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Algona, Iowa, Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group is a leading specialty insurer serving healthcare professionals across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. With more than a century of operation, the company is recognized for its financial strength, long-term stability, and deep commitment to its policyholders. Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group currently holds a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (ICR) of a- (Excellent) with A.M. Best*. For more information, visit pmuw.com.

*Effective December 2, 2025. For the latest Best's Credit Rating, access ambest.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Susanna Anderson

Marketing Director, Positive Physicians Insurance Company

sanderson@positivephysicians.com | 888.335.5335

ADDITIONAL MEDIA CONTACT:

Shana Herke

Director of Marketing, Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group

shana.herke@pmig.com | 800.247.5930

SOURCE: Positive Physicians Insurance Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/positive-physicians-advances-strategic-growth-initiative-through-1163135