Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group: Pharmacists Mutual Advances Strategic Growth Initiative Through Collaboration with Positive Physicians

New Partnership Expands Pharmacists Mutual's Professional Liability Capabilities in Healthcare Market

ALGONA, IA / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group ("Pharmacists Mutual") today announced a strategic collaboration with Positive Physicians Insurance Company ("Positive Physicians"), further advancing the Company's long-term growth strategy within the healthcare professional liability market.

This collaboration represents a deliberate step in expanding Pharmacists Mutual's professional liability capabilities through alignment with a highly focused and innovative medical professional liability (MPL) carrier. The relationship supports Pharmacists Mutual's ability to thoughtfully participate in targeted professional liability segments while maintaining its longstanding commitment to service, underwriting discipline, financial strength, and long-term performance.

The initiative is designed to support targeted expansion within select physician segments, with a continued focus on partner-driven distribution and high-quality risk selection. Consistent with Positive Physicians' operating philosophy, the Positive Select Program is highly selective and partner-driven, with participation limited to agency partners aligned with Positive Physicians' long-term strategy.

"We are excited to collaborate with Positive Physicians on this initiative," said Aaron Pearce, President & CEO of Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group. "Their focused approach, underwriting discipline, and commitment to their partners stood out immediately. This relationship reflects a shared vision around thoughtful growth and delivering long-term value in the MPL market."

Positive Physicians brings a physician-founded heritage and a strong reputation for innovation and selectivity within the MPL space. Its Positive Select Program is highly curated, providing a structured framework for targeted expansion while preserving underwriting integrity and alignment.

"This collaboration reflects the intentional path we've taken to build a differentiated platform in the MPL space," said Michael G. Roque, President & CEO of Positive Physicians Insurance Company. "We've remained disciplined in how we grow, who we partner with, and how we deploy our resources. Aligning with an organization like Pharmacists Mutual allows us to expand our reach while staying true to that model. It's a strong validation of what we've built and the direction we're heading."

The collaboration is expected to support meaningful premium growth over time and reflects a shared commitment to strategic expansion over volume-driven growth. Pharmacists Mutual remains focused on building sustainable specialty solutions through disciplined execution, service, strong partnerships, and long-term alignment. This initiative represents another step forward in strengthening its position as a trusted and forward-looking participant in the professional liability landscape.

About Positive Physicians Insurance Company

Founded in 2002 by physicians, Positive Physicians Insurance Company has spent over two decades delivering thoughtful, flexible medical professional liability solutions to healthcare professionals nationwide. The company combines disciplined underwriting, strong claims advocacy, and innovative Insurtech capabilities to provide agents and policyholders with a consistently high-quality experience. For more information, visit positivephysicians.com.

About Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group

Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Algona, Iowa, Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group is a leading specialty insurer serving healthcare professionals across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. With more than a century of operation, the company is recognized for its financial strength, long-term stability, and deep commitment to its policyholders. Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group currently holds a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (ICR) of a- (Excellent) with A.M. Best*. For more information, visit pmuw.com.

*Effective December 2, 2025. For the latest Best's Credit Rating, access ambest.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shana Herke

Director of Marketing, Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group

shana.herke@pmig.com | 800.247.5930

ADDITIONAL MEDIA CONTACT:

Susanna Anderson

Marketing Director, Positive Physicians Insurance Company

sanderson@positivephysicians.com | 888.335.5335

SOURCE: Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/pharmacists-mutual-advances-strategic-growth-initiative-through-colla-1163137