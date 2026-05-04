Jeffrey S. Davis joins OCC's Board, Stephen Luparello re-elected as chairman and Andrej Bolkovic re-elected as Management Director.

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today announced the addition of Jeffrey S. Davis, senior vice president and senior deputy general counsel of Nasdaq, Inc., to its Board of Directors as an Exchange Director. OCC also re-elected Stephen Luparello as chairman and re-elected Andrej Bolkovic, OCC chief executive officer, as Management Director. Two Member Directors and one Public Director were also re-elected, and four Exchange Directors were reappointed to another term. The vote took place during OCC's annual stockholder meeting on April 22, 2026.

Davis joined Nasdaq in 2000 when the company was spun off from NASD and taken public. He advises Nasdaq's Board of Directors, President, and senior management on the company's obligations as a federally registered institution regulated by the SEC and CFTC. He also serves as chief regulatory officer of Nasdaq ISE Exchanges, overseeing compliance, surveillance, investigations, and enforcement programs. Prior to joining Nasdaq, Davis served in the Office of General Counsel at NASD (now FINRA), where he participated in disciplinary proceedings, drafted self-regulatory organization rules, and represented NASD before the SEC and in federal court. Davis holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Chicago. He fills the vacancy left by Roland Chai, also of Nasdaq.

The following Directors were unanimously re-elected as Class I Member Directors for the term ending in 2029:

Joseph C. Lewis, managing director, head of corporate hedging and FX Solutions, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Lewis joined the OCC Board of Directors in 2022.

Joshua Woods, chief technology officer, Citadel Securities. Woods joined the OCC Board of Directors in 2024.

The following Director was unanimously re-elected as a Class I Public Director for the term ending in 2029:

Stephen Luparello, former director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Trading Markets. Luparello joined the OCC Board of Directors as a Public Director in 2023 and became chairman of the Board in 2025. He will continue to chair the Regulatory Committee.

The following Directors were reappointed as Exchange Directors:

Kevin Kennedy, executive vice president, North American Markets, Nasdaq. Kennedy joined the OCC Board of Directors in 2019.

Elizabeth K. King, global head of clearing and chief regulatory officer, Intercontinental Exchange. King joined the OCC Board of Directors in 2018.

Timothy Lipscomb, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Cboe Global Markets. Lipscomb joined the OCC Board of Directors earlier this year.

Michael West, Jr., head of operations, NYSE Group. West joined the OCC Board of Directors in 2024.

"We are pleased to welcome Jeff Davis to our Board. His deep experience in regulatory oversight rounds out a Board whose collective expertise directly serves OCC's mission," said Stephen Luparello, Chairman of OCC's Board of Directors. "We are fortunate to have the breadth and depth of knowledge in every seat across the Board of Directors to ensure OCC continues to provide the stability and integrity the market expects."

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 20 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

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