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ACCESS Newswire
04.05.2026 21:38 Uhr
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Stratix Corp: Four Stratix Leaders Recognized on CRN 2026 Women of the Channel List in Record Year of Honors

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Stratix Corporation, the industry leader in managed mobility services (MMS), announced today that CRN, a brand of the The Channel Company, has named four teammates to the prestigious Women of the Channel list for 2026, marking the most Stratix leaders ever recognized in a single year. Two of the four honorees also earned distinction on CRN's Power 80 Solution Provider list, highlighting the growing influence and depth of Stratix's team.

This annual CRN list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem. The CRN 2026 Women of the Channel honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to supporting the success of their partners and customers.

The annual Power 80 Solution Provider list honors the most influential women in leadership at some of the country's most prominent IT integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and consultants for their channel advocacy and dedication to helping their customers and technology partners thrive.

Gina Daniel-Lee, Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Partnerships, and Elizabeth Klingseisen, Senior Vice President of Marketing, were recognized on the 2026 CRN Women of the Channel and Power 80 Solution Provider lists for their sustained leadership and role in driving growth and momentum across the IT channel. These latest honors mark Gina's fifth appearance on the Women of the Channel list and Elizabeth's second, while the Power 80 recognition represents Gina's second time and Elizabeth's first.

They are joined by Amy Banks, Director of Channel Business Development, and Corie Capodiferro, Partner Marketing Director, who were named to the CRN 2026 Women of the Channel list for the first time. Their recognition reflects Stratix's expanding leadership bench and the strength of its channel, marketing, and partner teams, making 2026 a milestone year for the company.

"This recognition says a lot about who we are as an organization," said Louis Alterman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stratix. "These are leaders our teams rely on every day, and their impact shows up in our growth, performance, and reputation in the channel. I'm proud to see them recognized-and even more excited about what they will continue to build from here."

"It's a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel. We're proud to recognize their impact and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of our industry."

The 2026 Women of the Channel honorees will be featured online beginning May 4 at www.crn.com/wotc.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn and X.

© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact

Jessica Beaudet
The Channel Company
jbeaudet@thechannelcompany.com

About Stratix

As a trusted leader in enterprise mobility for over 40 years, Stratix empowers large organizations to thrive in a mobile-first world. We design, deploy, and manage comprehensive mobility programs that fuel the evolution of work with world-class end-user experiences. Recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for Managed Mobility Services, Stratix is known for our deep expertise, exceptional quality, and industry-leading support. For more information, visit www.stratixcorp.com.

Contact

Sandra Tansky
856-498-7620
Sandra.Tansky@StratixCorp.com

SOURCE: Stratix Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/four-stratix-leaders-recognized-on-crn-2026-women-of-the-channel-1163524

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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