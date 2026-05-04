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WKN: A40A5D | ISIN: US91532F1021 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
04.05.26 | 21:58
13,840 US-Dollar
-2,60 % -0,370
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UNUSUAL MACHINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNUSUAL MACHINES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
04.05.2026 22:14 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

Conference call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on May 14, 2026

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Unusual Machines (NYSE American:UMAC), a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026, and provide a corporate update on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Conference Call Dial-In: Participants may access the conference call by dialing toll-free (888) 506-0062 for U.S. callers or (973) 528-0011 for international callers. Please use participant access code 445017.

Webcast: Access link HERE.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the "Events" section of the Unusual Machines website for those unable to join the live event. A teleconference replay will be available for two weeks by dialing (877) 481-4010 for U.S. callers or (919) 882-2331 for international callers and using replay passcode 53959.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032. For more information, please visit unusualmachines.com.

Investor Contact:

investors@unusualmachines.com

Media Contact:

media@unusualmachines.com

SOURCE: Unusual Machines



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/unusual-machines-to-announce-first-quarter-2026-financial-results-and-provide-1163531

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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