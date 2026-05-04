Battery X Metals Announces Engagement of Independent Trading Group for Market-Making Services to Support Strategic Capital Markets Initiatives

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN:A41RJF) ("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces that it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies, effective May 4, 2026.

The engagement of ITG forms part of the Company's broader strategic capital markets initiatives, aimed at enhancing trading liquidity, supporting orderly market conditions, and improving overall market quality for the Company's common shares. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the CSE and other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving share liquidity.

ITG is a Toronto-based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, ITG focuses on market structure, execution, and trading, leveraging proprietary technology to deliver high-quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad range of public issuers and institutional investors.

The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will automatically renew for successive one-month terms unless terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. The Company will pay ITG a cash fee of $6,000 per month for the services. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement, and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are arm's length, to the knowledge of the Company, neither ITG nor its principals hold any direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company as of the date hereof.

ITG Contact Information: Jeff Gamble, 33 Yonge Street, Suite 420 Toronto, Ontario M5E 1G4, info@itg84.com, 416-583-2194.

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX) (OTCQB:BATXF) (FSE:5YW0, WKN: A41RJF) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic battery and critical metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, lifespan extension, and recycling of lithium-ion batteries and battery materials. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com

Tel: (604) 694-9823

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release relate to, among other things: the anticipated benefits of the Company's engagement of ITG, including the enhancement of trading liquidity, the maintenance of an orderly market, and the improvement of overall market quality for the Company's common shares; the effectiveness of market-making activities in supporting the Company's broader strategic capital markets initiatives; the duration and continuation of the market-making agreement; and the Company's expectations regarding its capital markets strategy and investor engagement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding prevailing market conditions, trading volumes, investor participation, and the ability of third-party service providers to perform in accordance with contractual arrangements. However, such statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the possibility that market-making activities may not result in increased liquidity or improved trading conditions; fluctuations in market conditions, trading volumes, and investor sentiment; changes in applicable laws, regulations, or exchange policies; the ability of ITG to perform its obligations as expected; termination of the agreement in accordance with its terms; and general risks associated with capital markets activities and publicly traded securities. There can be no assurance that the anticipated benefits of the engagement will be realized or that the Company's capital markets initiatives will achieve their intended objectives. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca for additional risk factors and further information.

SOURCE: Battery X Metals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/battery-x-metals-announces-engagement-of-independent-trading-group-for-market-mak-1163558